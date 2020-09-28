Homemade salted chips make for the perfect snack

Who doesn’t love a bowl of crunchy potato chips when enjoying a movie, pulling an all-nighter for a test or for simply snacking on when a craving hits?
Instead of spending your precious money on the store-bought variety, how about making your own potato chips at a fraction of the cost?
Here’s how… and the best part yet? They’re equally delicious.
Ingredients
- 3 medium potatoes, peeled
- 1/2 tablespoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon basil powder
- 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil
Method
- Preheat the oven to 230ºC. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the potatoes in 3 mm thick round slices.
- In a pot of boiling water, cook the potato slices for three to five minutes.
- Drain well and combine with oil, salt, pepper and spices in a large bowl.
- Place potato slices on a prepared baking sheet in one layer.
- Bake for about 15 minutes until crisp and golden brown.
- Gently remove the chips and place on a cooling rack or parchment paper; let them cool for a few minutes and they are ready to serve.
This article appeared in butterkicap.com
Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.