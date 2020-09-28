Homemade salted chips make for the perfect snack

Who doesn’t love a bowl of crunchy potato chips when enjoying a movie, pulling an all-nighter for a test or for simply snacking on when a craving hits?

Instead of spending your precious money on the store-bought variety, how about making your own potato chips at a fraction of the cost?

Here’s how… and the best part yet? They’re equally delicious.

Ingredients

3 medium potatoes, peeled

1/2 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon basil powder

1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 230ºC. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the potatoes in 3 mm thick round slices.

In a pot of boiling water, cook the potato slices for three to five minutes.

Drain well and combine with oil, salt, pepper and spices in a large bowl.

Place potato slices on a prepared baking sheet in one layer.

Bake for about 15 minutes until crisp and golden brown.

Gently remove the chips and place on a cooling rack or parchment paper; let them cool for a few minutes and they are ready to serve.

This article appeared in butterkicap.com

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



