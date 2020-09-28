Homemade salted chips make for the perfect snack

Homemade potato chips are super easy to make and as delicious as the store-bought variety. (Pixabay pic)

Who doesn’t love a bowl of crunchy potato chips when enjoying a movie, pulling an all-nighter for a test or for simply snacking on when a craving hits?

Instead of spending your precious money on the store-bought variety, how about making your own potato chips at a fraction of the cost?

Here’s how… and the best part yet? They’re equally delicious.

Ingredients
  • 3 medium potatoes, peeled
  • 1/2 tablespoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon basil powder
  • 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 230ºC. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the potatoes in 3 mm thick round slices.
  • In a pot of boiling water, cook the potato slices for three to five minutes.
  • Drain well and combine with oil, salt, pepper and spices in a large bowl.
  • Place potato slices on a prepared baking sheet in one layer.
  • Bake for about 15 minutes until crisp and golden brown.
  • Gently remove the chips and place on a cooling rack or parchment paper; let them cool for a few minutes and they are ready to serve.

