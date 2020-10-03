13 ways to fast track the learning process

Learning is the foundation of personal growth. It is essential to invest time in learning to improve every part of one’s life.

But time can be a rare commodity in a busy life. Studies have shown that developing certain habits can speed up the learning process.

Here are 13 tips to become a faster learner.

1. Connect with existing knowledge

When learning something new, it is helpful to have some prior knowledge of the topic.

It helps in understanding the subject matter better as it embeds the learning within the existing framework of knowledge.

It helps in improving the recall speed and allows you to learn the subject more easily.

That being said, if the subject is completely new, you have to start with a blank slate.

2. Utilise multiple media

In the digital age, it is easy enough to gather information about almost anything. If you use multiple forms of media to research a subject, you will retain the knowledge for a longer period of time.

When you read about it, hear others speak about it and watch videos, all your senses will be working, which helps in understanding the information better.

3. Look for the easiest route

Many people complain that they quickly forget new information they learn. Sort all the important information in a mnemonic device similar to a short rhyme or acronym.

If possible, condense the information into a graphic, which is easier to memorise. Visualising information makes it easier to study it and remember.

4. Do not be afraid of failure

If you try to solve a problem without assistance, you stand a higher chance of experiencing failure. But in the long run, you can show great improvement and come up with useful ideas offering a fresh perspective.

So, don’t be afraid of failure. It may be a cliché, but it is true that failure is the pillar of success.

5. Develop metacognition

This is referred to as “thinking about thinking”. In simpler terms, it is concerned with understanding and how you understand something.

Learn to question first impressions about the subject and try to assess whether the information is accurate or not. This ensures it is a reflection of the present knowledge and shows the key areas where adjustments are required.

6. Find the right environment

A proper environment has a significant impact on the learning process. Some people need quiet, others may like to have music in the background.

People must work out what suits them best. Find a comfortable, suitable place to study, any location where the concentration is undisturbed.

7. Get a buddy

Learning anything all alone can be challenging. It is always better to study in a group. If that is not feasible, try asking a friend to be a study buddy. A buddy increases one’s force and helps to maintain accountability.

8. Allow time to relax

Allocate time for relaxation during the learning process to avoid burnout. Spend some time relaxing. Some might prefer to spend time with friends and family, others to be alone.

9. Assess your motivation

People usually pick up a new skill out of interest. Before starting a task, it is important to ask, “Why am I learning this?” and, “What significance does it have?”

You always learn better when the information or skill is useful to you. Any skill you learn must interest and excite you or you will not have the motivation to stick to the learning process.

10. Establish an agenda

Everyone must establish definite and realistic goals in life. Realistic means achievable. Anyone wanting to learn anything must do so with proper planning.

Create a schedule that includes break times. Down time can create a “spacing effect” which is known to improve a memory and learning capabilities.

11. Practise meditation

If you struggle with anxiety and stress, meditation helps ensure you do not underperform. It improves concentration and discipline, which helps to reduce errors in cognition and perception.

12. Eat polyunsaturated fatty acids

Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids, especially Omega-3 fatty acids, can improve brain function. These fatty acids help in the production of enzymes and enhance metabolism.

Regular intake will make the memory core of the brain stronger. Moreover, they are also effective against developmental disorders.

13. Exercise regularly

Maintaining a healthy body can help you remember and memorise things more quickly. Regular exercise – lifting weights or a jog – provides immense physical benefits as well as helping to enhance your learning capabilities.

This article first appeared in jobstore.com

