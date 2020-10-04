5 must-watch animated classics for Halloween

October has arrived and it is time to sit around in the dark and tell creepy tales of the unknown and other ghostly things, and enjoy some chilling Halloween movies.

But slasher films and gorefests are hardly suitable for the children when planning a family fright night.

Fret not, there are beautifully written and animated ghost films that will not give the children nightmares. Some of them have become Halloween classics.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

No list of Halloween movies would be complete without this classic, which also doubles up as a Christmas film.

The brainchild of the legendary Tim Burton, this 1993 stop-motion animation film has left a huge mark on pop culture since its release.

Merchandise and products featuring the film’s colourful characters are still available in stores today.

The film revolves around Jack Skellington, ruler of Halloween Town, who wishes to shake things up by introducing Christmas to his citizens.

Despite his good intentions, his actions have unforeseen consequences and he has to race against time to undo his mistake.

Corpse Bride

Yet another Tim Burton creation, this 2005 romantic comedy musical is largely remembered for its stunning imagery and strange but likeable characters.

Given that this is a Burton production, it is not surprising that the cast features his usual posse of Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham-Carter, who voice the two lead characters.

Events are set in motion when Depp’s character, Victor, has trouble reciting his wedding vows due to nervousness.

Heading into the forest to practise them alone, he recites them correctly this time, to Emily, played by Bonham-Carter, who mistakenly believes that they are now married.

And as if things could not get worse, it should be mentioned that Emily is a corpse.

Coraline

Directed by Henry Selick of The Nightmare before Christmas, this 2009 film is the cinematic adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s book of the same name.

The story follows Coraline Jones, a neglected child who happens to stumble upon a door to another world in her new home.

The “Other World” seems a perfect version of her flawed life, with a loving “Other Mother” and “Other Father” attending to her every whim.

Eventually, the “Other Mother” offers to let her stay in this ideal world on one condition: that Coraline has buttons sewn into her eyes.

When Coraline refuses, the film takes a dark turn and she has to use all her wits to escape the conniving “Other Mother”.

4. Monster House

It is common in horror movies for houses to be haunted by monsters and ghosts, but it is an entirely different story when the house itself is a monster.

This 2006 Steven Spielberg production tells the tale of one such monstrous residence, which happens to catch the attention of DJ Walters.

The young boy notices that something is off about the house opposite his home and is convinced the house is alive.

Almost everyone disbelieves him, so he sets off with a pair of trusted friends to uncover the truth. What they discover is terrifying, but also heart-breaking.

5. ParaNorman

From Laika Animation Studios, which was responsible for Coraline, this 2012 flick follows Norman, who was born with the gift of seeing the dead.

Unfortunately for him, not everyone sees his gift as a blessing and he is treated as an outcast.

But when his hometown comes under attack by zombies, ghosts and witches, it turns out that he is the only one who can restore order.

He soon discovers that the town was cursed 300 years before and he must break it.

Like Monster House, the story behind the curse is tragic and reminds viewers how fear can drive people to do horrible things to innocent people.



