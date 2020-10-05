Regent’s pandan layer cake is a delicious crowd favourite

Klang will forever be associated with Bak Kut Teh, but after a big hearty meal, it is only natural to start looking for desserts.

One bakery that will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth is Klang’s famous Regent that is much-loved for their pandan layer cakes.

The shop is located just a few minutes’ walk away from the Klang KTM station as well as a famous kopitiam there called Chong Kok.

Regent is an old-school bakery and it’s obvious that not much has changed in terms of décor since this delightful shop first opened in 1977.

While this bakery does offer a variety of baked goods, the star here is, hands down, their layer cakes.

These come in a few varieties – the classic pandan, corn, yam, pandan and corn, pandan and yam, and durian when the fruit is in season.

The cakes are light but luxurious – five layers of chiffon cake layered with five layers of smooth-as-silk custard-jelly, resulting in a dessert that looks as tempting as it is tasty.

One 250 g pandan layer cake (original flavour) goes for RM13 while the durian variety is priced at RM22.

Not too sweet, these delicious cakes are best enjoyed while still cold and paired with a cup of hot coffee.

These cakes run out quickly especially during the weekends, so call ahead to make sure they have stock.

Regent Pandan Layer Cake Shop

70, Jalan Raya Timur

Kawasan 1

41000 Klang

Selangor

Read the original article here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



