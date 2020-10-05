Timid MayBank is the ultimate homebody

Meet MayBank, a five-year-old rescued mix-breed, named after a popular bank in Malaysia that features a tiger in its logo.

Called simply May at home, Wing Lim says that although her tiger-striped pooch may look like a daredevil to some, she’s just the opposite.

“It’s a joke just how timid this girl can be despite her resemblance to a tiger,” Wing Lim says.

“Unlike other dogs, May is only calm and happy when she’s inside the house. She won’t budge an inch out of the house. It’s probably because she’s still traumatised by her past,” Wing Lim says.

She relates how May was rescued as a shivering, malnourished and terrified puppy from a three-metre deep monsoon drain back in mid-2015.

“I don’t know how many days and nights this poor puppy was stuck there with no food, no water, absolutely nothing.

“That’s probably why she won’t venture outside our house. She feels safer inside,” Wing Lim says.

According to Wing Lim, May is a friendly, loving dog with a streak of cheekiness. She has a habit of picking up anything she lays her eyes on and chewing on it – for no apparent reason.

Despite this naughty streak, May is sweet and obedient. “She knows how to walk into her playpen during dinner time and wait to be served her meal. She’ll also sit quietly during snack time, which is between 1pm-2pm daily,” Wing Lim says.

May is not a fussy eater and happily gobbles up anything that is put in front of her, Wing Lim says.

“She eats whatever we feed her – lamb shank, pasta, salmon, kibbles, fresh vegetables, banana, apples, you name it, May will happily eat it.”

Most nights, May either settles down to sleep on the sofa or her own bed in the living room. In fact, May’s allowed to sleep anywhere she likes in the house except the upstairs bedroom.

“I would love to have her in my bedroom, but my mom is strict about this. But if my mum’s not around I close an eye and let her in,” Wing Lim says.

Most days however, Wing Lim sleeps downstairs in the living room with May and the three other dogs who are her roommates.

“May sleeps beside me. And yes, I sleep in the living room but only because my mom won’t allow May and the others upstairs. So I sleep with them, lah!”

