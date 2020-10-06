As Instagram turns 10, here are their top 10 stars

Soccer champion Cristiano Ronaldo is the number-one star on Instagram, ahead of American singer Ariana Grande and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

As Instagram turns 10 today, it’s worth noting that out of the ten most-followed accounts, five are US singers or actors, while three international soccer players also boast over 140 million Instagram followers.

The 10 most popular stars on Instagram are…

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, 239 million followers

2. Ariana Grande, 203 M

3. Dwayne Johnson, 199 M

4. Kylie Jenner, 197 M

5. Selena Gomez, 194 M

6. Kim Kardashian, 189 M

7. Lionel Messi, 167 M

8. Beyoncé, 155 M

9. Justin Bieber, 148 M

10. Neymar, 142 M



