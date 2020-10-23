Transform your bicycle with any one of these kits

Cargo bikes, which allow users to easily transport groceries, kids or pets, are increasingly being embraced as a viable alternative to cars for city dwellers.

Rather than investing in a brand new (and often expensive) model, certain brands offer kits for transforming your bicycle into a cargo bike.

A radical change that in many cases takes just a few minutes of your time.

AddBike+

French company AddBike has developed a totally new approach for turning your bike into an urban carrier tricycle. The AddBike+ kit, which is reversible, replaces the front wheel.

The system features a pendulum system frame that enables your vehicle to adapt to uneven terrain.

At a cost of 850 euros, this solution can greatly expand your bike’s storage capacity. Specific targeted modules are designed for carrying a child, a pet or groceries.

Each additional module costs 150 euros.

Hamax bike trailers

Less spectacular but just as effective, bike trailers are a simple and modular solution for augmenting your bike’s capacity.

Norwegian brand Hamax offers a wide variety of trailers that can be hooked to the back of your bike for a safe ride with your kids.

The spacious units feature reclining seats and large windows, allowing children to enjoy an outdoor view.

The most advanced model, called Outback, starts at 849 euros and can be used as a jogging stroller or a cross-country skiing kit.

Argo

US-based Argo’s kit adds storage space at the front of your bike. Like Addbike+, you’ll need to remove your front wheel to set up the kit to your bike fork in less than a minute.

The basic Argo kit costs US$1,099, with a maximum capacity of 70 kg (2 kids).



