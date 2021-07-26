The event was to celebrate body positivity as well as the city’s comeback after over a year of restrictions.

NEW YORK: If you happened to be at Union Square in New York City yesterday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight – people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colours.

That is how 26 artists and 45 models celebrated the eighth annual NYC Bodypainting Day, using the human body as their canvas to promote messages like body positivity.

“The idea was really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies,” said artist Andy Golub, the event’s main organiser.

It was also a way to celebrate NYC’s emerging from the pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city to grind to almost a complete halt.

“I think it’s important to show that NYC is getting better and this is actually a time of resilience,” said architect Rocket Osborne.

Models stood under tents in the bustling square as artists painted on them, while others posed on stages set up for the event to showcase the completed artwork as passersby stopped to snap a photo or a video.

A small crowd of a few hundred people gathered to watch in the summer heat that, luckily, was not so intense as to melt the paint.

“I think it’s beautiful, the fact that people can actually get out and be as we are supposed to be,” said Queens resident and sculptor Gregory Valentine.