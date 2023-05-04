The US actors join French director Julia Ducournau, Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, and French Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi, alongside four others.

PARIS: The jury for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was announced today, naming Oscar winner Brie Larson, American actor Paul Dano, and French director Julia Ducournau to the nine-member lineup.

Organisers of the prestigious French festival had previously said that last year’s Palme d’Or winner, “Triangle of Sadness” director Ruben Ostlund, would preside over the main competition jury.

The group will select which of the 21 competing films is awarded the top prize at this year’s festival kicking off on May 16.

Among the contenders are Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City”, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster”, Ken Loach’s “The Old Oak”, and Justine Triet’s “Anatomie d’une Chute”.

The four-woman and five-man panel also includes Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Menochet, British-Zambian director Rungano Nyoni, Argentinian filmmaker Damian Szifron and French Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi.

The jury will announce the winner at the close of the festival on May 27.