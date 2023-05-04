With this feature users will be able to generate visuals directly on the app.

PARIS: TikTok, LinkedIn, Snapchat and Facebook have all jumped on the bandwagon; now the ‘other’ social network of the Meta group is developing new features based on artificial intelligence.

While not everyone is convinced whether the utility of AI outweighs the risks, the social media platforms have decided to integrate this technology, subject of much curiosity, in various ways.

Instagram is therefore currently testing a new tool offering users the ability to create stickers generated by artificial intelligence, according to a screenshot posted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi on his Twitter account.

The concept sees Instagram users create their own stickers by entering a simple phrase into the tool, available on the app; they can then share what is generated with their friends. This process could encourage more engagement and interaction on the social network.

At the time of writing, Instagram had not revealed when and in which countries the tool would be made available to all users.

Mark Zuckerberg, head of the Meta group, has made no secret of his enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

Recently, he wrote in a Facebook post: “I think there’s an opportunity to introduce AI agents to billions of people in ways that will be useful and meaningful. We’re exploring chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger, visual creation tools for posts in Facebook and Instagram and ads, and over time video and multi-modal experiences as well. I expect that these tools will be valuable for everyone from regular people to creators to businesses.”

Looks like other new tools using AI could soon come to other apps of the Meta group. To be continued…