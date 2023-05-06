The NGO’s transformational enterprises are offering special deals and discounts to make May 14 memorable for mums everywhere.

KUALA LUMPUR: Looking for a thoughtful and meaningful gift to surprise Mum with next weekend? What about a gift that benefits not just your own mum, but others’, too?

Non-profit organisation Dignity For Children Foundation celebrates Mother’s Day this year with specially curated apromotions and gift packages from three of its transformational enterprises.

Whether it is a meal at eat X Dignity, a haircut at cut X Dignity, or a themed gift set by sew X Dignity, every purchase will go a long way towards helping families in need – all without breaking the bank.

From now until May 14, mums who are accompanied by their children will get a 50% discount on hair colouring and chemical services at cut x dignity.

This hair salon is a training ground for youths to learn the art of washing, styling and cutting hair with the guidance of professional stylists. Reserve your spot by calling 019-586 8496.

Meanwhile, eat x Dignity’s Mother & Child special on May 13 & 14 offers mums a free main course and lemongrass drink with every purchase of a full meal.

Not only will you and Mum (or your child) partake of great food, you will support the restaurant’s social mission of providing training and employment opportunities for marginalised individuals. So make a reservation today by calling 03-2303 1366.

Both eat x Dignity and cut x Dignity are located at Sentul Raya Boulevard, Kuala Lumpur.

Finally, for a longer-lasting and practical gift, Dignity is offering its Radiance Gift Set (RM115) comprising a batik eye mask, batik headband, organic soap, and mini loofah.

This collaboration between sew X Dignity and local brand Ristic Apothecary will help mum relax, rejuvenate, and feel refreshed. To order, click here.

Dignity for Children Foundation has been providing education and holistic care to underprivileged children for the past 25 years, and is one of the largest and most comprehensive learning centres for the urban poor and marginalised in Malaysia.

Its transformational enterprises have been instrumental in upskilling and providing entrepreneurial opportunities for members of the B40 community and others.

For an overview of Dignity’s Mother’s Day specials, click here.

Learn more about Dignity For Children Foundation via its website, as well as Facebook and Instagram profiles.