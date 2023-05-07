To supplement yesterday’s list of common issues faced by males, here’s why taboos surrounding sexual and psychological wellbeing should be broken.

Data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia has shown that the average life expectancy of Malaysian men is 70.8 years, which could largely be attributed to men’s reluctance to go for regular health screenings.

Continuing from yesterday, here are two more major areas men should be aware of when it comes to their health and wellbeing – plus a little bonus item.

Sexual health

Something that’s not often talked about openly is men’s sexual health – but now it’s time to break that taboo.

Globally, about 40% of men aged 40 and above have experienced some form of erectile dysfunction (ED) or other sexual-related concerns including premature ejaculation, delayed ejaculation, or the inability to experience an orgasm upon ejaculation.

For those who struggle with these issues, it’s important to know that help is available. But first, you need to understand the causes.

ED, for example, can be caused by a variety of factors, including diabetes, heart disease and obesity. But most people don’t realise ED can be a psychological problem as well.

Feelings of anxiety, nervousness, and stress can really take a toll on your mental health, which in turn reflects on your physical and sexual performance.

Make sure to find ways to destress and, equally importantly, be honest with your partner. Reducing anxiety and unease in a relationship can boost self-esteem, helping you in turn to overcome some of the mental roadblocks.

There are also treatments available, including oral medications and extracorporeal shockwave therapy, which involves targeted soundwaves to stimulate penile tissue and encourage blood flow.

While these treatments may sound intimidating, they are non-invasive and your healthcare practitioner will ensure you are comfortable throughout.

Important tip: if you’re seeking treatment for ED, make sure you go to clinics and centres licensed by the ministry of health. And always remember to speak with your doctor or a specialist to find the root causes of your condition.

Mental health

Studies have shown that while women in Malaysia report higher levels of depression and anxiety, men are three times more likely to die by suicide.

Men are also less likely to open up to their loved ones or seek professional help when they are struggling mentally. To combat this, there needs to be a change in how men speak to themselves and with one another.

Stereotypes that encourage repressing emotions can be damaging and should be avoided. For instance, refraining from telling someone to “man up” or “stop being a girl” when expressing their emotions are important to change the narrative that men shouldn’t ask for help.

Instead, we need to support our male friends and family when they speak up, and validate how they feel so they are comfortable sharing what they are going through.

It’s also recommended you take mental health days off work every now and then to rest and recharge, especially by going out and spending some time in nature.

There are many resources for mental health in Malaysia, so don’t be afraid to seek professional help if needed.

Plus, don’t forget your sunscreen!

The No. 1 skincare tip all men need to remember is to use sunscreen. Being exposed to UV rays without protection can be harmful to your skin over long periods of time.

If nothing else will convince you, remember that George Clooney once revealed he never leaves his house without SPF!