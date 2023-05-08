Festivities yesterday culminated with pop stars Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That, as the royals joined a 20,000-person audience at Windsor Castle.

LONDON: King Charles thanked singers who performed at a coronation concert in his honour at Windsor Castle for a “great treat”, as a long holiday weekend of celebrations drew to a close today.

Amid much pomp and pageantry, Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event in 70 years.

Celebrations yesterday culminated in the “Coronation Concert” that featured singers including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as the royals joined a 20,000-person audience at Windsor, the king’s palace to the west of London.

Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, watched on from a royal box in the grounds of the castle west of London, as Richie, Perry, and the British band Take That topped the bill of performers.

Screens erected nationwide broadcast the televised event – featuring a 70-piece orchestra, choirs and several unique dramatic performances – to communities, while organisers said it would also be seen in over 100 countries.

In a surprise comedy sketch after the concert, Charles and Camilla interrupted Richie and Perry as they were relaying their experience of the weekend on television show “American Idol”, on which the singers are judges.

Charles asked Richie whether the singers will be there “all night long”, in reference to one of Richie’s hits.

“I just wanted to check how long you’ll be using this room for?” asked a chuckling Charles.

“Thank you so much for your brilliant performance, and Katy, it was wonderful, it really was. A great treat to have you both here.”

‘The Big Help Out’

After a weekend of street parties and celebrations, today, a public holiday in Britain for the coronation, sees thousands of organisations get together for a volunteering programme.

Members of the royal family, prime minister Rishi Sunak, and the leader of the opposition are expected to volunteer at “The Big Help Out” events around the country, billed as a lasting volunteering legacy to mark Charles’ crowning.

The coalition of volunteer and faith groups organising the initiative hope that hundreds of thousands of Britons will join in, with more than 1,500 charities involved.

While Charles will take a break from the public eye today, his son William will take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre as part of the volunteer programme.

Earlier yesterday, partygoers flocked to tens of thousands of street celebrations and “Big Lunch” events looking to bring modern Britain’s communities closer.

More than 67,000 big lunches were planned, according to organisers Eden Project Communities, with Coronation Quiches – the specially created baked savoury tart featuring spinach, broad beans and tarragon – encouraged.

The evening also featured “Lighting up the Nation”, in which well-known locations across Britain were illuminated using projections, lasers, and drone displays.