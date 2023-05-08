Legendary Indian music director says he is grateful to his Malaysian fans for their positive impact on his career.

PETALING JAYA: With over 36 years in the music industry, Devanesan Chokkalingam has been there, done that.

From romantic ballads to high-energy dance numbers, he has composed timeless and versatile melodies for over 400 Tamil films, making him one of the most respected and beloved music directors in South India.

Born in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Deva’s fan base is not confined to India. He has fans throughout the world, including in Malaysia, a country he has a special fondness for.

“Although I’m known for my Gaana songs, only through Malaysia has my melodic songs become a hit worldwide. For example, the movie Kadhal Kottai. In India, the song ‘Kavalai Padathey’ became a huge hit. But, in Malaysia, the melodious song ‘Nalam Nalamariya Aval’ had a bigger reach,” he said.

Deva said he was humbled that his Malaysian fans have continued to celebrate artists like himself, who work behind the camera and are never seen on screen.

“That is the reason why after all these years, I have come to perform for the Malaysian people,” said the 72-year-old, referring to his live concert in Kuala Lumpur on June 3.

He also said that he will continue performing for his fans and will only stop when they insist on it.

In an exclusive interview with FMT, Deva recounted his musical journey, revealing that he was a young man in the 1980s when he got his first break in the film ‘Manasukkeththa Maharaasaa’.

The prolific composer quickly gained attention from those in the music and film industry after composing music for a string of Tamil films in a relatively short period of time.

His forte has always been Gaana songs, a popular style of music originating from his home state. With his distinctive style, his compositions became instantly recognisable.

His songs have clever and witty lyrics that incorporate local slang, and its energetic and catchy beats get Tamil folks grooving and singing along all day long.

Deva’s musical genius is unmistakable in the iconic background scores he has composed for blockbuster hits like “Baasha” and “Annamalai”. Even today, these scores continue to give a rush of excitement and hold a special place in the hearts of Tamil cinema fans.

His music is widely accredited for having elevated these films to new heights, helping establish Rajinikanth’s legendary status in the Tamil film industry.

Deva recently announced that his upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur will feature not only his popular compositions but also his iconic background music.

Deva shared an unforgettable experience with a fan in the late 90s, right after the release of his hit song “Salomia,” when he was to perform at a temple in India.

“Unfortunately, on that day, I completely lost my voice and my throat tightened up. I felt terrible but I really couldn’t sing,” he said.

One of his fans, who learned of his predicament, left a lasting impression on him.

“The fan, who definitely had a few too many drinks, was carrying a petrol can on his shoulder and a matchbox on the other hand. He began to say very passionately that ‘thalaiva if you don’t perform for us now, I will light myself on fire’.”

Deva said he was so terrified that he didn’t know what to do, but eventually, his throat cleared up and he began to sing.

“This incident has stayed with me to this day, and whenever I see someone carrying a petrol can, I am always reminded of that one fan,” he said.

Coming from humble beginnings himself, Deva had some sage advice for his fans about how to achieve their dreams, no matter what they may be.

He said that if you have a goal you wish to achieve, then the bulk of the time in your day should be dedicated towards achieving that goal.

He also said: “As long as you do good, treat people well, take care of your parents, then only good things will come to you.”

It is clear that Deva’s music has had a timeless impact on his fans, staying just as popular today as it was decades ago.

He is set to perform at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on June 3, alongside some of the biggest names in the Tamil music industry – Hariharan, Anuradha Sri Ram, Unni Krishnan, Harini, Sabesh, Murali, Srikanth Deva, SP Charan, Priyanka, and Alka Ajith.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.