At his humble eatery Luigi’s Pizzeria, Andrea Arnone shares his heritage by offering authentic food made with ingredients from Italy.

GEORGE TOWN: Andrea Arnone’s quest for the perfect pizza in Malaysia left him disappointed. Despite visiting many establishments, he could not find authentic Italian pizza that satisfied his taste buds – which is why he decided to start his own pizzeria.

Six months ago, Luigi’s Pizzeria opened its doors in a quiet nook off Jalan Fettes in George Town. What started as a small venture, fuelled by word of mouth and online reviews, has quickly become a sensation among locals and expatriates alike.

“My aim is to recreate pizzas that are exactly the same as what I grew up with in Rome,” the 34-year-old told FMT recently. To achieve this, he imports flour from Rome, mozzarella from Napoli, and tomato puree from Salerno.

While many restaurants in Malaysia offer wood-fired pizzas, the secret, according to Arnone, lies in the dough and ingredients. “People often assume a wood fire is the key to an authentic Italian pizza, but that’s not always the case,” he said.

“The quality of the ingredients and the way the dough is prepared can make all the difference.”

He shared that the dough is kneaded and allowed to rest for 48 hours before being used as the base for his pizzas, resulting in a light and crispy crust that complements the fresh toppings perfectly.

Arnone, who grew up with his grandparents in Frascati, Rome, said his shop is dedicated to his late grandfather, Luigi Rozario.

“I grew up watching how he prepared his pizza dough. From then, I have been obsessed with this,” said the affable chef, who moved to Penang in 2014, and lost his job as a hotelier during the height of the pandemic.

The menu here is simple yet diverse, with no less than 14 toppings, including vegetarian options, to choose from.

There’s the classic Margherita: tomato, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and oregano; the Al Funghi with tomato, mozzarella and mushroom; and the Hawaiian, with tomato, mozzarella, pineapple and chicken.

But it’s the signature pizza, the Luigi’s, that is the crowd favourite. Topped with liberal chunks of fresh mozzarella, rocket leaves, and cherry tomatoes, and drizzled with balsamic glaze, it is a delicious balance of flavours and textures.

The Patatosa, meanwhile, is a rarity: a white-cheese pizza layered with thin layers of potatoes, scattered with oregano and rosemary, and topped off with slices of chicken or beef bacon.

Also, leave the crusts behind and indulge in some delectable olive oil – chilli-infused if you prefer – for dipping. It is absolutely divine.

For a refreshing finish, top your meal off with a can of chinotto, a dark cola drink with a bitter flavour but fresh aftertaste. There are choices of lemon and orange soda, too.

For Arnone, Luigi’s Pizzeria is more than just a business; it’s a passion project.

“I love seeing people enjoy the pizza we make. It’s a great feeling to be able to share a taste of Italy with Penang,” he said.

Learn more about Luigi’s Pizzeria through its Instagram profile.

Luigi’s Pizzeria

99-G-15, Bazaar Tanjung Retail Centre,

Jalan Fettes,

Tanjung Tokong, Penang

Contact: 013-706 0115