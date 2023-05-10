This long-awaited concert features performances from 38 stars of the local scene, as well as a host of fun activities for music lovers.

PETALING JAYA: Lovers of Tamil hip-hop are in for a treat this month. 38 talented local emcees, singers, rappers and performers are taking to the stage for Naamastay Hip-Hop, an all-encompassing concert celebrating homegrown beats and rhythms.

Organised by FourOne6 Entertainment Space, this concert aims to be a showcase of local Tamil hip-hop culture, as well as a celebration of both pioneer and upcoming talents in the industry.

Expect to see high-spirited performances from the cream of the Tamil hip-hop scene – K-Town Clan, Arvind Raj, Arunboii, Harvinth Skin, SLY Squad, Music Kitchen, The INC, Aathitiyanz, Naren Zac and many more.

Local rapper Balan Kash will also be releasing new songs during the concert.

“The love for our homegrown hip hop music was our sole inspiration in starting this up. Adding to that, we realised that we didn’t have concerts which solely featured Malaysian Indian or Tamil Hip Hop acts. So Naamastay Hip Hop was set up to create opportunities for artists to experience performing on a professional stage, especially after the pandemic,” said FourOne6 managing director Sri Janarthanan Nair.

This will be the second edition of Naamastay Hip Hop, after a highly successful maiden effort last year. According to Sri Janarthanan, their 2022 concert sold 50% more tickets than originally planned, so there’s high hopes for 2023.

“Having experienced the demand for good music, we will be expanding this year’s event to host 2,000 pax, with more interactive spaces so our guests are entertained from the moment they walk into the venue. We want to create an environment where music lovers can come together and vibe at a common space,” he said.

The show is supported by the Ministry of Communications and Digital, together with the government’s creative arm, MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd.

According to Sri Janarthanan, the concert will highlight artists who have actively been releasing tracks, or those who have made a substantial impact in their musical efforts.

The roster will also include senior artists, who they hope will deliver memorable performances and inspire young talents.

Sri Janarthanan added music lovers should look out for performances by Yogi B, Dr Burn and Emcee Jesz, some of Tamil hip-hop’s biggest OGs (‘Original Gangstas’). Naamastay was also excited to feature female rap artists Tharagai and Sia Saara.

The event will also feature merchandise booths, interactive photo and games booths, freestyle rap battles, demo and EP submission opportunities, food trucks and vendors, activation spaces and much more.

Janarthanan said Kuala Lumpur was now considered the world capital of Tamil hip hop, with a thriving subculture of its own community, culture and stories.

This concert therefore gives fans a valuable opportunity to gather, discover, and appreciate homegrown music.

“This concert will be unlike any regular shows. Each performance will showcase the attitude of the performer. Naamastay Hip Hop 2023 aims to offer an inclusive experience to music lovers, featuring great sound and lighting, as well as energised performances by these artists,” he said.

He added that the aim was to create a space that encouraged talent and good music. “Our hope is so Tamil hip hop can take its place on the international stage in terms of music quality, and appeal to a larger audience from all over the world.”

He said there were plans for a full-blown outdoor festival or concert after this, as well as a potential nationwide tour.

Their long-term mission is to expand Naamastay Hip Hop into other Southeast Asian regions, as well as Europe.

Many of the concert’s featured artists also expressed how stoked they were to be performing, and looked forward to giving audiences an awesome time.

“We are truly hyped to perform at Naamastay Hip Hop 2023, as this show is a music event bringing talented urban Malaysian Indian acts together on one stage to showcase the arts and culture of Tamil hip hop today. This year is going to be bigger and we can’t wait to see ya’ll there!” said rapper Yogi B, popularly known as the godfather of Tamil hip-hop.

“To be a part of this event, better yet on the same stage with pioneers and young talents who’ll represent Tamil hip hop culture in future…that’s just mad! I’m excited for this year’s Naamastay Hip Hop!” rapper, entertainer and producer MC Syze chimed in.

Naamastay Hip Hop

Venue: Sweet Memory Banquet Hall, 32, Jalan Chagar, Chow Kit, 50350 Kuala Lumpur

Date: May 20

Time: 1.11pm – 11.11pm

Tickets: Priced at RM111 can be purchased here.

Follow Naamastay on Facebook and Instagram.