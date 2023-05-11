This online service presents itself as the fastest in the world for creating not just a web page but an entire website.

PARIS: Artificial intelligence is disrupting all kinds of fields. It can even be a formidable aid when it comes to making websites. Durable, for example, is a tool that promises to help users create a website from scratch in just a few seconds.

The Canadian start-up Durable has developed an amazing technology that allows you to generate a professional website in just a few seconds, after entering your industry and company name. Each section can then be easily customised.

This online service presents itself as the fastest in the world for creating not just a web page but a whole website, all fully customisable, and without the need for any programming skills.

Initially, all the content is written by artificial intelligence, while the site is also automatically supplied with photos specific to your business.

Once the site is created, it is obviously possible (and preferable) to customise it, all thanks to an easy-to-use editor.

You can then modify any text, add your own photos and logo, and integrate multimedia content, links to social networks and even a small chatbot.

The service is subject to a subscription fee starting at $12 per month. However, you can test the tool for free for 30 days and discover the extent of its possibilities.