Travellers can book now, and enjoy their holiday before March 31, 2024.

KUALA LUMPUR: Commemorating its 50th anniversary, Tourism Malaysia is currently offering 50 themed tourism packages on malaysia.travel.

To mark the occasion, the national tourism body is promoting customised packages at slashed prices to attract Malaysians, with up to 50% discounts and rates starting as low as RM50.

For the adventurous, there is a lengthy list of outdoor activities – hiking, caving, jungle trekking, kayaking, cycling, camping, caravanning, scuba diving, golf, agro-tourism, bird watching, white water rafting, waterfall abseiling, jet ski excursions, rock climbing, nature walks, night safaris, river cruises, to animal sighting.

But for those who wish to take it easy or have a more relaxing time with the family, there is a range of packages for heritage walks, theme parks, museum visits, and spa treatments to relax those sore muscles at the end of a busy day.

The offers are valid until Aug 1, 2023. However, the packages are usable up to March 31, 2024, so one has the option to book now and travel later.

There are 21 registered travel agencies, and four tourism product owners including spas and homestays around the nation, who are collaborating in this promotion.

The packages were designed to cater to the latest tourism trends as tourists are more inclined to choose products based on experiential tourism.

In total, the offer comprises 32 travel and nature packages, seven packages under lifestyle, six culture and heritage packages, and five packages of marine activities and sports tourism.