Recent survey provides insights on the decision making of travellers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

KUALA LUMPUR: A survey conducted last month among 2,500 working individuals aged 20-65 in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines sheds insight on willingness to travel domestically, concerns for safety, and the number and duration of trips planned for the year.

The findings show a positive outlook for the travel industry in the region, with about eight out of 10 respondents (76%) keen to travel in their own country. Some 85% of respondents across the region plan to embark on at least two domestic trips this year.

In Thailand, four out of 10 respondents intend to take four or more trips this year, the highest across the region for intent of domestic travel. This suggests that travel companies should consider offering packages and promotions that cater to multiple trips.

The duration of travel per trip also remains stable across markets, with the majority preferring an average of three to four days per trip.

Interestingly, for most countries, the promotion of a destination is less impactful than a recommendation from family or friends.

The survey also revealed that concerns about Covid-19 safety have generally waned, with the Philippines showing the highest level of concern, likely due to rising cases there in the last week of April.

When it comes to key considerations, holiday spots and sceneries rank the highest in Indonesia (69%), Thailand (66%) and Vietnam (58%), while travel safety (69%) tops the list of considerations for those from the Philippines.

The cost of the whole vacation also affects travel decisions, especially for those in Indonesia (61%), Malaysia (61%) and Thailand (60%).

But it’s the weather that takes precedence, especially for respondents in Thailand (62%) and Vietnam (55%). This could be due to extreme weather events that can happen quite frequently in both countries, reflecting the negative impacts of global warming.

Beach holidays are popular across the region, with such destinations ranked first in each country: Boracay in the Philippines, Bali in Indonesia, Da Nang in Vietnam, Sabah in Malaysia, and Phi Phi Island in Thailand.

Meanwhile, waterfalls across Thailand are hotspots for domestic travellers, with 24% of respondents choosing them as top destinations.

The survey also provides insight into air travel, with national carriers ranking first for the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam: Philippine Airlines (76%), Garuda Indonesia (74%), and Vietnam Airlines (72%).

In Malaysia (84%) and Thailand (83%), AirAsia was the airline of choice, perhaps owing to price sensitivities.

Travellers in Southeast Asia naturally prove to be foodies, with about five in 10 planning a food trip experience. Meanwhile, four in 10 respondents from Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam are keen on shopping.

Beach holidays are especially popular with the Philippines, with five in 10 respondents choosing swimming alongside other activities such as paragliding or parasailing (13%).

Of Thai respondents, 65% showed enthusiasm for touring, also a popular activity in Malaysia (45%), Indonesia (40%), and the Philippines (43%).

Museum visits are especially popular in Vietnam and Malaysia, with at least two out of 10 inclined to visit a museum while on vacation.