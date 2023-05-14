From throwing her a surprise party to asking her for her advice, make tomorrow – or anytime, really – a day she will always remember.

How many times have you said “thank you” to your mum over your lifetime? Oftentimes these words are used as a token acknowledgement, without genuine thought and sincerity behind it.

If you are now a parent yourself, then this expression of gratitude would surely have taken on a deeper meaning.

You get it now. So you thank your mum for the oversupply of homecooked meals, because you have seen her labouring in the kitchen for your nourishment over the years.

You thank her for the beautiful gifts you receive, because you now understand the thought that goes behind each present.

In conjunction with Mother’s Day today, here are some ways to show this special woman in your life how much you love and appreciate her – not just on special occasions, but throughout the year.

1. Throw a surprise party

Host a surprise appreciation celebration or a themed party in honour of Mum. It could be to celebrate her achievements, strength, dedication… anything that makes her feel supported and cherished!

2. Say specific thank yous

Be specific when showing your appreciation. Let Mum know you are thankful for her time, effort, and love.

For instance, instead of saying a simple, obligatory “thank you” when she gets you another bottle of supplements, let her know you are genuinely grateful that she cares for your health.

3. Help her fix things

If you’re a parent, you’re probably always fixing things for your kids. It’s time to return the favour to Mum for all the times she has done the same!

Take the initiative to change light bulbs in the house, help her to call the plumber and oversee the repair works, or lend her a helping hand with difficult household chores.

4. Gather everyone together

What’s the one thing that all mothers with grown-up kids look forward to every festive season? Time together with all her loved ones!

Make an effort to keep family gatherings consistent throughout the year. Mum is sure to feel appreciated when everyone makes the time and effort to balik kampung – even if your kampung is just a short drive away.

5. Leave little surprises

Receiving unexpected notes in our lunchboxes may not have been a common occurrence for many Asian parents while they were growing up, though many of you may have started this tradition for your little ones.

So, why not leave surprise notes of appreciation for Mum, too?

6. Bring her to new places

Does Mum enjoy holidays, gourmet meals, pamper sessions, or being out in nature? Take the time to look up new places with activities and offerings you know she will enjoy.

Feel free to join her in these experiences – unless she’s craving a little “me time”!

7. Prioritise her desires

Growing up, Mum would surely have prioritised your needs, wants, and preferences. Well, it’s time to put HER needs and wants at the forefront now.

Tell her how much you appreciate her sacrifices throughout the years, and try your best to accommodate her desires whenever possible.

8. Relieve her of tasks

Relieve Mum of her adulting duties. Does she still tirelessly ferry your dad or younger siblings around? Or is meal prepping still her daily responsibility?

Even though these wonder women in our lives often keep going without a break, make sure to give them a breather and a chance to practise self-care.

9. Help her with tech

Show your gratitude by walking Mum through the digital era. It may be your 101th time explaining the intricacies of attaching a photo to a WhatsApp message, but aim to do so with love and patience.

Protect Mum from misinformation, too, and show her ways to fact-check so she doesn’t fall into the pitfalls of the (mis)information age.

10. Ask, and thank her, for her advice

Not only will this show that you value and respect Mum’s opinion, but it also provides you with the chance to let her know you appreciate her concern and guidance.

Even if you choose not to heed her (occasionally questionable) advice this time round, it helps to remember that this often comes from a good place. Happy Mother’s Day!

This article was written by Elaine Yeoh for makchic, a Malaysian-based online site for chic, curious, and spirited parents. makchic has been providing trustworthy and authentic family-related content since 2013. For diverse stories of parenthood that inform, support, and uplift all families, visit makchic.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.