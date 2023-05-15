Oscar-winning actress wins for her portrayal of a mother of a teenager consumed by social media in ‘I am Ruth’.

LONDON: Kate Winslet and Ben Whishaw were among the winners at the BAFTA Television Awards in London on Sunday night, with the Oscar-winning actress using her acceptance speech to call for action against harmful content on social media.

Winslet was recognised for her portrayal of a mother of a teenager consumed by social media in “I am Ruth”, a mini-series in which she starred alongside her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton.

“‘I Am Ruth’ was made… for families who feel that they are held hostage by the perils of the online world, for parents who wish they could still communicate with their teenagers but who no longer can,” Winslet said.

“And for young people who have become addicted to social media and its darker sides: this does not need to be your life. To people in power and to people who can make change: please, criminalise harmful content. Please eradicate harmful content. We don’t want it. We want our children back.”

Winslet also referenced Threapleton in her speech, saying: “If I could break it in half, I would give the other half to my daughter… we did this together kiddo.”

Whishaw won for his portrayal of a doctor working in an obstetrics ward at a London hospital in medical comedy-drama “This is Going to Hurt”, which is based on former doctor Adam Kay’s memoir.

Dublin-set “Bad Sisters” won the drama series categories as well as a supporting actress prize for Anne-Marie Duff. Best supporting actor went to Adeel Akhtar for crime drama “Sherwood”.

The final season of “Derry Girls” won scripted comedy while Netflix series “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” won the international category.

BBC One’s coverage of the “Party at the Palace” celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne last June won the live event section. A sketch showing the late monarch having tea with Paddington Bear, voiced by Whishaw, won the memorable moment award, voted for by the public.