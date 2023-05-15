A familiar restaurant in Subang Jaya has changed hands and now offers a brand-new menu that’s drawing in the crowds.

SUBANG JAYA: For those living in the vicinity of SS14 in Subang Jaya, Laxshmi Bhavan may be a name they are already familiar with. After all, the restaurant has been in existence since 2011.

However, new owners, Yoshe Kumar and her husband Kumar Perumal took over the restaurant just one month ago, revamping the menu and taking the bold step of offering a different selection of dishes every single day.

Take their unusual but truly delicious green rice for instance, available only on Saturdays.

Speaking to FMT, Yoshe said: “It’s one of our customers’ favourites as they can’t get this green-coloured rice elsewhere. The rice is healthier than normal white rice too.”

This hugely popular South Indian dish is also known as ‘curry leaf rice’. It is considered healthy mainly because curry leaves are believed to have enormous nutritional benefits.

Curry leaves also have a distinct aroma and flavour and when added to cooked white rice, its natural green hue colours each grain, giving rise to its name ‘green rice’. It is traditionally topped with toasted peanuts and enjoyed with meat or vegetable dishes.

Speaking of meat dishes, do try their version of butter chicken. While the chunks of chicken are tender and delicious, the star of this Northern Indian dish is the smooth, rich and silky gravy that coats each morsel of meat. When enjoyed with the ‘green rice’, you’ll be in seventh heaven.

“All the dishes here were created by my cook, so I’m thankful that I have good staff working for me,” Yoshe said.

If you like seafood, the sura puttu here should not be missed. The finely shredded fish is carefully blended with an assortment of ingredients including chillies, fresh grated coconut, and curry leaves.

The sura puttu is mildly spicy and makes for a lip-smacking meal when enjoyed with plain white rice drenched in rasam.

According to Yoshe, other favourites at her restaurant include chicken varuval, mutton curry and a wide assortment of vegetarian fare.

So, the next time you’re famished and craving for some good old-fashioned Indian food whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, do drop in and sample the fare offered for the day.

Laxshmi Bhavan

84, Jalan SS14/1, SS14

47500 Subang Jaya

Selangor

Business hours:

7.00am to 10.00pm (closed every first and third Wednesday of the month)

Contact: 03-5613 6603