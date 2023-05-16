As it is made up of irritants, soot, and other allergens, haze can affect the respiratory system and lead to discomfort or even complications in those who are susceptible.

Given the intense heat Malaysia has been experiencing lately, haze has been forecast to occur in several locations, especially the northern states as well as in Sabah and Sarawak. This is because when the temperature is unusually high, forest fires can easily be ignited, which may lead to or exacerbate hazy conditions even if this burning happens abroad.

Since haze is caused by air pollution, it can affect the respiratory system and trigger allergic reactions in those who are generally susceptible to such irritants. As such, if you’ve been suffering from uncontrolled sneezing, coughing, wheezing, runny nose, and/ or itchy and watery eyes lately, you are likely experiencing an allergic reaction to the high concentrations of haze particulates.

The body sees these particles as foreign intruders and activates our immune system to release histamine, which triggers allergic responses that can manifest as rhinoconjunctivitis or hay fever.

While just a few minutes of haze exposure aren’t likely to cause long-term health issues, prolonged exposure could lead to more serious complications such as bronchitis, asthma, and an increased risk of lung cancer. Hence, it is important to be vigilant and wear protective face masks at all times.

Hello, hay fever

Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, happens when there is an inflammation of the nose owing to the body’s hyperactive immune response to allergens. It is a typical allergic response that results in severe sneezing, a runny nose, and possibly red, itchy and watery eyes.

With the amount of irritants, soot, and allergens in the air during hazy conditions, patients with pre-existing allergic rhinitis will be more symptomatic than healthy individuals, have more frequent flare-ups, and might take longer to recover.

The haze can also aggravate conditions in asthmatic patients as well as those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). The public is, therefore, advised to bring their inhalers with them at all times.

As with all allergies, the best and safest way to protect yourself is through avoidance. If this is not entirely possible, follow these measures to minimise exposure:

Always wear a face mask, preferably N95 for better filtration, whenever you’re outside.

Prepare nasal sprays (such as Nasonex, Rhinocort, Avamys), oral antihistamines (Claritin, Zyrtec, Bilaxten), and/or eye drops (Pataday, Systane relief).

Keep up to date on the daily air pollution index (API) and keep indoors if it reaches more than 101.

Reduce outdoor activities as much as possible.

Purchase an air purifier with a high-grade filter to help limit particulate levels indoors.

Keep windows closed or, if this is untenable, leave them slightly ajar to avoid polluted air from entering the home.

Avoid being around smoky areas or people who smoke.

Practise good hygiene and keep yourself hydrated with at least eight glasses of water a day.

Eat a well-balanced diet that is high in antioxidants, with plenty of fruits and vegetables to enhance the immune system and reduce inflammation.

When to see a doctor

Allergic rhinitis induced by haze can be controlled with conventional steroid sprays and oral antihistamines. You should see a doctor if your allergies are so severe that your sleep, work, studies and concentration are affected.

If your condition occurs for more than four hours a day and/or more than four days out of the week, consult your medical professional as well.

This article was written by DOC2US, a mobile application that allows you to talk to a doctor or any healthcare professionals via text chat at any time and from anywhere.