From exfoliation to hydration, this sweet substance – rumoured to have been Cleopatra’s favourite – has become ever popular among younger folks on social media.

The subtly sweet substance produced by bees from the nectar of various flowers, honey is not only appreciated by our taste buds: it also offers benefits to physical wellbeing and, more specifically, to our skin.

While some of its innumerable assets depend on the flower from which it is foraged, others are more universal and can bring benefits to all skin types, whether acne-prone, dry, damaged, or mature.

Honey’s superpowers are such that they are now an undisputed hit among younger generations, particularly on social networks, where recipes for folk remedies concocted from the precious elixir feature in the hundreds, with millions of views.

Moisturising, healing, soothing

Apitherapy – the use of products from the beehive for various conditions, particularly in terms of cosmetic purposes – is becoming increasingly widespread, even giving rise to numerous brands of skincare products specialising in formulations featuring honey.

Legend has it that Cleopatra herself was rather fond of it. Indeed, products from the hive hold a wealth of benefits, not least of which is its moisturising capabilities.

Honey nourishes the epidermis and brings moisture to deeper levels, thus functioning as an essential product for dry and dehydrated skin. And that’s not all: it also helps soothe redness, boost healing, and aids in purifying acne-prone skin.

Two must-try DIY recipes

The interest in honey as a wellbeing product is trending, and social networks are seeing posts featuring folk-remedy recipes based on the sweet substance coming thick and fast.

Adding honey to a hot drink to soothe a cough or an irritated throat is a well-known remedy, but there are also recipes entirely devoted to beauty. One example is in the area of hair removal, where it’s advised to add honey to a preparation made of sugar, water, and lemon to aid the healing process.

It’s also possible to make your own moisturising mask with a tablespoon of honey, a teaspoon of coconut oil or olive oil, and a spoonful of plain yogurt. This should boost the hydration levels of even the driest skin.

A hot commodity in cosmetics

Honey is also one of the most popular ingredients in cosmetics, and is even the star ingredient of some labels. Brands such as Burt’s Bees and Honey Girl Organics, as well as French brands Apicia and Api Sens, specialise in apitherapy.

Another French brand, Secrets de Miel, offers face, body and haircare treatments based on ingredients from the hive, so the whole family can benefit from its virtues.