Animal-wear collections from the likes of Prada, Gucci and Fendi have been on the rise, with humans happily paying often-exorbitant prices for them.

It’s no secret that people love their pets, and this has been a boon to the fashion industry in recent years. Some owners are ready to spend fortunes on their four-legged companions, devoting a hefty budget to the wardrobes and accessories of their pets.

This has not gone unnoticed in the world of luxury fashion, with collections from the likes of Prada, Gucci, Fendi, Tiffany & Co., and Louis Vuitton blossoming at exorbitant prices.

From a basket for €6,500 (RM32,000) to a mohair hat for €350 or a coat for €710, there’s no doubt that some dogs and cats – including Choupette, the cat turned petfluencer of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld – can boast of having a wardrobe that’s fuller, and more luxurious, than many of their human counterparts.

Now fast fashion has jumped into the world of pet clothes, sold at much lower prices than those offered by the biggest designer brands. It’s a way to bring this trend to the masses, with clothes mostly made from synthetic fibres, especially for dogs.

Whether on the Zara or H&M websites, you can find everything from quilted jackets to Christmas costumes, as well as knitted sweaters and accessories such as baskets, chew toys, rugs, collars, or even dog bowls.

However, one brand has gone even further with the launch of a collection entirely dedicated to hamsters! It’s an improbable line by ultra-fast fashion giant Shein, which testifies to the craze – and a certain craziness – surrounding these collections designed and created for pets of all kinds.

The range features tiny clothes that are intended for these small four-legged companions, such as sweaters, hats, and even glasses. The idea could raise a smile if these collections weren’t genuinely on the market.

And, according to the comments and opinions posted under each item, it seems this could actually be becoming a real business.

Still, late last year, Greenpeace highlighted the potential presence of “hazardous chemicals” in Shein clothes, which could raise questions about these substances in products for animals, especially given the prices starting at €0.50 for a pair of glasses.

And on social networks, especially TikTok, this collection is not a hit with everyone, with some users considering the launch to be “ridiculous”. However, there’s no denying that many seem fascinated, if not thrilled, to discover these unusual pieces – without, however, ever praising their usefulness.

In the end, it is only really the novelty and the absurd nature of these clothes and accessories – for the fashion items, at least, not for the toys – that seems to please on the Chinese social network. This is evidenced by the interest shown in a pair of slippers for hamsters.

“Shein UK, this is the best thing you’ve ever sold, I haven’t even got a hamster, but I need them in every colour” can be read among the many comments posted about the release of these shoes.

According to the “Guardian”, the global petwear market is expected to be worth US$7 billion (RM32 billion) by 2032, with an annual growth rate of 5%… a fact that should not escape the attention of fashion brands from the luxury sector and beyond.