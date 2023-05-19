The ‘Sambutan Minggu Perpaduan’ or Unity Week will be held at 16 locations nationwide from May 20-28.

KUALA LUMPUR: National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang has launched the “Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia MADANI” initiative, which aims to spread knowledge, understanding and community appreciation.

A flagship initiative by the national unity ministry, it is one of the initiatives outlined in Budget 2023 under Measure 11, ensuring harmony and unity.

“Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia MADANI” consists of three main clusters: “Semarak Kenegaraan”, “Semarak Perpaduan” and “Program Komunti RAHMAH”.

“Semarak Kenegaraan” aims to foster the spirit of belonging and togetherness, as well as a sense of identity and love for the country, by dignifying the Rukun Negara.

“Semarak Perpaduan”, on the other hand, aims to fuel the spirit of unity, encourage cultural appreciation and celebrate diversity.

Meanwhile, “Program Komunti RAHMAH” aims to uplift the community by providing support through education, economic development, religion, health, culture, nature and more.

With the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’, the “Sambutan Minggu Perpaduan” (SMP), or Unity Week, is one of the ministry’s biggest events of the year. It will be held at 16 locations nationwide from May 20-28.

“We should all be united for the harmony of Malaysia. Thus, this programme is for all of us. I believe that friendship and relationships will be cultivated from these events, which include unity runs, buskers performances and cultural shows,” said Aaron during his interview session previously with the press.

Kuching Waterfront in Sarawak is one of those locations, and will host the national-level celebrations from May 20 to 26.

Sobri Mat Daud, the policy and international relations divisional secretary under the unity ministry said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will attend the programme’s opening ceremony on May 21.

“Of course, there will be many interesting activities Malaysians can take part in at Kuching Waterfront. All Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or age — you are our priority,” he said.

The programme has received support and participation from various government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and private sectors, nationwide.

The national-level event will see participation by the Sarawak government; home ministry; communications and digital ministry; domestic trade and cost of living ministry; entrepreneur development and cooperatives ministry; agriculture and food security ministry; youth and sports ministry; tourism, arts and culture ministry; public corporations; NGOs; as well as the public.

Various interesting activities with the hopes of fostering harmony will be carried out at the event. These include traditional sports activities, cultural and art exhibitions, Rumah Etnik, celebrities’ performances and many more.

Additionally, the ministry hopes to set new records in the Malaysia Book of Records for the most participants wearing ethnic attire at an event and most ethnic cultural displays in an exhibition.

Besides Sarawak, the national unity ministry also has promising plans for the remaining 15 locations, which will be held on the following dates:

May 25-27:

Dataran Merdeka Arena Square, Dungin, Terengganu

Mydin Mall, Kota Bharu, Kelantan

May 26-27:

Central Square, Sungai Petani and Dataran Pahlawan, Alor Setar,

Kedah

Dewan Masyarakat, Papar District, Sabah

Dataran Orang Kampung, Merlimau, Melaka

May 26-28:

Dataran Tasik Kluang, Johor

Bertam Square, Penang

May 27-28:

Dataran Dato’ Syeikh Ahmad, Kangar, Perlis

Taman Tasik Shah Alam and Taman Tasik Cempaka, Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor

UiTM Seremban 3, Negeri Sembilan

Padang Sultan Abdul Aziz, Ipoh, Perak

Pusat Rekreasi Pantai Balok, Pahang

Pantai Eco Park, Kuala Lumpur

Seasport, Labuan

Kompleks Sukan Presint 18, Putrajaya

Sobri said: “Various programmes have been and will continue to be carried out by the ministry to foster unity in the country. It’s [nice to see] a variety of ethnicity, culture and customs being shared and celebrated across states and regions.”

The ministry has also ingrained three main concepts throughout their programmes and clusters — understanding, respect and acceptance.

“Hopefully, with the practice of these three concepts, Malaysians can create more beautiful moments of unity, while maintaining the community’s harmony and well-being,” said Sobri.

Learn more about the programme here.

This article is sponsored by the national unity ministry.