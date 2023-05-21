As the superhero film market becomes saturated with lacklustre films, moviegoers are growing tired of men and women in tights.

Have you noticed something? It feels like that after all these years, superhero fatigue is finally, truly setting in.

In Malaysia and elsewhere, it appears that many folks are losing interest in the superhero films they once clamoured for.

Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe, once considered an infallible juggernaut, has had its recent film, “Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania” underperform at the box office.

And honestly, the less said of the DC Extended Universe, the better. It’s a miracle that even surviving at all, given how hit-and-miss its latest projects have been.

But what seems to have ended the honeymoon period of superhero films? Just a few years ago, everyone and their mother was talking about the Avengers or the Justice League!

This FMT reviewer has a few ideas about why this is.

1. Too many films and TV series

Ice-cream is a nice treat meant to be enjoyed occasionally; if you eat it every hour, every day, you will grow sick of it, no matter how much you previously loved it.

The same goes for superhero films. There are just so many released each year it’s hard to keep track.

When the MCU first started out, it was common to receive perhaps one or two superhero films per year, giving audiences time to breathe between each.

And with so many films and so little time to watch them all, it’s likely the casual moviegoer will skip some, which leads to the next problem.

The recent “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” had to be a self-contained story focusing on the main team, with its plot standing on its own two feet.

2. Overextended plots

In the beginning, the overall plot which connected all the MCU films together was relatively simple: Thanos is coming and the world needs the Avengers.

Now you have to watch every single film released to know how everything’s connected; take “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” for example.

If you didn’t watch the preceding “Wandavision”, you’d be confused as to why Wanda, previously a good guy, is now a murderous villain.

3. Predictable plots

Admittedly, most movies tend to follow the same story beat: a protagonist faces a challenge they struggle to overcome but ultimately, they succeed.

Superhero films, over the decades, have stuck to the same old formulaic structure to the point that audiences can predict the storyline in a flash.

Maybe when superhero films started gaining traction, people could accept and enjoy them for what they were.

These days? Moviegoers want original stuff they haven’t seen before. They’ve had enough of sitting through mega CGI battles at the climax of every film. Seen them once, seen them all.

4. Stakes? What stakes?

How many times has it been that a villain in a superhero film wants to either take over the world or to destroy it?

Who else to stop them other than the superheroes? But here’s the thing – have you ever believed that the villain will win in the end?

Well, how could you when the sequels for the film you’re currently watching have already been announced.

A good story creates realistic and compelling stakes. If every threat is world-ending and the heroes keep defeating the villains, there’s no sense of tension at all.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is an example of a film that needlessly raised its stakes only to have yet another CGI fight at the end.

It would have been much better if the film had kept focusing on his family and Shang-Chi’s complicated paternal relationship to keep the story grounded and human.

5. Living up to the hype

With so many new superhero films out there, it comes as no surprise that some people will look back on the first few as “unbeatable” classics.

When audiences have high expectations for a particular movie or franchise, it can lead to disappointment if the film doesn’t meet their expectations.

Most fans of the MCU cite “Avengers: Infinity War” as the high point of the franchise. Problem is, most high points are followed by a downwards slope.

And once you get off the high of watching a good film, it’s natural to hope that every film which follows is just as good.

Unfortunately, this is not always the case and when a subsequent film disappoints, it is bound to leave a bitter taste in one’s mouth.