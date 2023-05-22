Have a blast at Berjaya Times Square, where failure to complete tasks will result in your being blasted with bright neon paint!

KUALA LUMPUR: Do you work well under pressure? Can you solve puzzles and riddles to the ticking of a clock? Or does getting blasted with paint sound like your idea of fun?

If your answer to these questions is “yes”, then Berjaya Times Square’s newly launched “Bomb Battle” is for you!

This interactive attraction offers five fully immersive game rooms, each with three levels of difficulty. Combining excitement, intellect and skill, each group of participants has to solve puzzles within a 15-minute time limit, or get painted in all phosphorescent colours of the rainbow!

The concept is inspired by arcade games, escape rooms, action movies, game shows, and e-sports. It’s a quirky and eclectic blend that ensures visitors have a fun-filled time as they hustle to gather the most points before reaching the fifth and final room, where the titular “bomb” awaits.

Bomb Battle is presented by Mission Group Ltd, which was co-founded by Sheehan Tee and Tai Lee Chuen. FMT was invited to a preview event recently and certainly wasn’t disappointed. So, what can visitors expect?

After a briefing session, you’ll be led down a colourful hallway and shown to the first room. The game is “Connect the Dots”, aka “Power Grid”, where the goal is to, well, connect the dots.

It may sound simple but, as one puzzle is solved, another pops up with increasing difficulty – and the countdown in the corner of the screen doesn’t help.

In the adjacent room is the “Laser Maze”. Try not to get too agitated (as this writer did) while you dodge the laser lines and navigate your way to the turn-off panels on either side of the room.

The third room, called “Melody Hack”, is for all the musical prodigies. Listen to a sequence of notes and replay the exact tune via the custom sensor panels on the wall.

The more tunes you can recall, the more points you earn, so challenge your memory and see if you’re a modern-day Mozart!

The fourth room, “Decrypt It!”, requires you to work seamlessly with your teammates to crack number sequences on multiple screens. Ah, but there’s a catch: fading colours and quick calculations put your problem-solving, communication, teamwork and quick-thinking skills to the test.

You’ll also hear excited screams from other players in the other rooms, which most assuredly ups the adrenaline rush!

The final test is the “Circuit Cracker”. The points you have collected thus far affect how much time you have to defuse a ticking bomb – the failure of which results in the entire team being splashed with the aforementioned glow-in-the-dark paint. Fun!

If you find yourself on the receiving end of a drenching, fret not – the stuff can be easily washed off should any of it happen to get under the provided full-body hazmat suits and protective gear.

So, do you have what it takes to avoid the FMT team’s fate of leaving the arcade looking like a neon painting? Or would you intentionally mess up just so you receive a colourful makeover?

Either way, Bomb Battle promises an entertaining day out with your friends and family. You could even say it is – wait for it – da bomb!

Head to Bomb Battle’s official website here, or check out Facebook and Instagram for more information.

Bomb Battle

Lot 07-96, Level 7, East Wing,

Berjaya Times Square,

Jalan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur

Tickets:

Off peak (Monday-Fridays before 5pm): RM89 per person

Peak (after 5pm, weekends and public holidays): RM99 per person

Business hours: 10am-10pm