New study finds the majority of Americans are unaware that clothing contains plastic, and that plastic is produced from crude oil.

PARIS: Dressing consciously requires a certain understanding of how clothes are made, from the choice of raw materials to the dyes and the manufacturing process.

Faced with the climate emergency, consumers are becoming more concerned about environmental issues in the fashion industry, but do they really have all the information they need to make conscious purchases?

Possibly not, considering the findings of a recent study* conducted in the United States by Protein Evolution and Wakefield Research, which reveals that the majority of Americans are unaware that clothing contains a plethora of plastics.

In fact, more than 60% of the materials used in clothing are actually plastics, including polyester and nylon, according to figures shared by the UN Environment Programme in 2019.

The widespread use of plastic materials

Conducted among 1,000 Americans aged 18 and over, the survey reveals that more than two-thirds of respondents (69%) are unaware that crude oil is used to make new plastic products, including most textiles for clothing.

Moreover, more than a quarter of Americans (27%) consider that none of their clothing contains the same raw materials used to manufacture plastic.

According to the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME), polyester, a synthetic material derived from petroleum, remains the most produced in the world, to the tune of 60.5 million tonnes in 2021.

And this has consequences on the environment, since washing these fibres leads to the migration of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of plastic microparticles into the oceans each year.

The survey also reveals certain misconceptions about recycling. While Protein Evolution estimates that less than 1% of textiles are recycled after being discarded, almost all respondents (98%) greatly overestimate this amount, and three out of ten even mistakenly believe that half or more of discarded textiles are currently recycled.

This does not prevent consumers from making efforts to recycle clothes, but recycling is far from being the most popular option for repurposing clothing (25%), ranking far behind donating to charities or thrift stores (83%) and passing items on to friends or family (42%).

More than a third of parents (38%) say they make an effort to recycle their clothes – more than twice as many as respondents without children (18%).

Looking to companies for action

Despite this lack of knowledge, people do say they are concerned about the increase in plastic waste.

Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed (71%) say they are particularly concerned about the amount of plastic waste that ends up in landfills and incinerators each year.

And while most Americans (89%) believe that everyone has a role to play in reducing plastic waste, many point the finger of blame at businesses.

More than three-quarters of respondents (76%) say it is “very important” or “extremely important” that companies increase the amount of recycled materials used to make clothing.

It’s also worth noting that a quarter of Generation Z respondents believe that individual actions don’t matter compared to the impact of large companies when it comes to reducing plastic waste.

It’s up to everyone to make the effort, as the survey reveals. The majority of consumers say they are willing to spend more money on clothes made from recycled polyester (66%), including four out of ten who would pay over US$20 more.

And that’s not all, as the younger generations seem determined to lead the way to a more responsible future: 83% of Generation Z say they are willing to spend more on recyclable clothing, as are Millennials (79%), compared to 51% of baby boomers.

A finding that reflects a certain desire among consumers, especially younger people, to access greener clothing more easily and transparently, whether through less impacting materials or the use of recycling.