Be it a new home or an investment, City of Elmina ticks the right boxes with its holistic, award-winning Masterplan.

Wake up to the refreshing cool air from the nearby 2,700-acre Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve, and commute easily to the city centre via five major expressways.

Live a healthy lifestyle surrounded by 1,118 acres of sprawling greenery, and have every convenience within reach too.

Enjoying the best of both worlds – isn’t that how life should be?

Developed by Sime Darby Property Berhad, City of Elmina is the most recent project to win the prestigious FIABCI Malaysia Property Award 2022 – Masterplan Category; chosen for its holistic masterplan incorporating liveability and the eight elements of wellness.

The township exemplifies Sime Darby Property’s Purpose to be a Value Multiplier for People, Businesses, Economies, and the Planet, demonstrating that nature and a well-planned development can co-exist in harmony, and striking the right balance between business and nature is the way forward.

Encompassing 6,500 acres of freehold prime land located along the Guthrie Corridor in Shah Alam, Selangor, City of Elmina is one of the top residential addresses in Klang Valley – captivating residents with the balanced lifestyle it offers, being surrounded by nature without sacrificing convenience or connectivity.

For those seeking a high-quality and spacious freehold landed home within 20km from the KL city centre, residences at City of Elmina will be ideal.

Ilham Residence 3 enables a life-changing switch

Ilham Residence 3 is the final landed, gated and guarded precinct within the exclusive Elmina East neighbourhood.

Featuring an all-new enhanced layout, the two-storey 20’ x 70’ Lifestyle Homes with built-ups starting from 1,944 sq ft are designed with a skylight roof and enclosed inner courtyard to bring natural light and ambience into the heart of the home.

They also come equipped with 2kW solar panels to encourage a lower carbon footprint, and electricity costs.

With four bedrooms and four en suite bathrooms, the layout is perfectly suited to growing families who appreciate a healthy and green lifestyle.

The new spacious kitchen layout features a dedicated wet and dry kitchen area, while the back lanes and common facilities are specially designed to strengthen family and community bonds.

In addition, there are more than 20 family-centric facilities across three zones, including a barn house playground for kids, a barbecue pit, a multi-purpose hall and a 4.6km interconnected jogging and cycling track within the neighbourhood.

There is also the Elmina Clubhouse, where residents can enjoy two years of free membership and access to the swimming pool, the gymnasium and more.

Strategically situated near commercial amenities, recreational parks and the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, Ilham Residence 3 is perfect for urban families and go-getters seeking a tranquil neighbourhood whilst also enjoying easy access to everyday conveniences.

All 20’ x 70’ Lifestyle Homes offered at Stage 1 were snapped up at their preview. Stage 2 is now ready for bookings, priced from RM 908,888 before applicable sales promotions. More information is available at https://bit.ly/ilhamresidence3.

The Eighth, Elmina Green marks the beginning of a grand chapter

For those looking to upgrade to a more luxurious home, The Eighth, Elmina Green makes an ideal choice, featuring three elegant layouts to suit different lifestyles.

An elite residential neighbourhood nestled on the highest ground of Elmina Green, The Eighth comprises 168 units of semi-detached villas, surrounded by lush parks and located just a short drive from the Elmina City Centre.

Embracing a more natural ambience, The Minimalist (Type A) is modern and spacious, with built-ups of 3,034 sq ft offering 4+1 bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The cosy family area on the first floor has daylight flowing in, while the double-volume ceiling in the dining and kitchen areas fill the home with even more light and breeze.

Inspired by avant-garde design concepts, The Connoisseur (Type B) is for those who enjoy the luxuries of life.

Spacious with 3,069 sq ft of space, The Connoisseur offers 4+1 bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom. The versatile roof terrace can also be converted to a rooftop garden.

Created with a growing family’s needs in mind, The Classic (Type C) is elegant and even more spacious than The Minimalist and The Connoisseur.

These 40’ x 80’ homes have a built-up size of 3,239 sq ft, and come with 4+1 bedrooms and five bathrooms with an open plan living concept to suit changing lifestyle requirements.

The ideal upgrade for multi-generational families, The Classic houses a large living area on the first floor and an ‘elderly friendly’ bedroom on the ground floor.

All three types come ready with 10 private gardens at the side and the back, as well as a car porch area large enough to accommodate three cars.

Residents will also have access to more than 20 family-centric amenities within the neighbourhood, including lifestyle facilities and recreational options such as the 21-acre Sakura Lake Park, 300-acre Elmina Central Park, Elmina Lakeside Mall, as well as schools and commercial centres.

Complete with a host of features and facilities, The Eighth, Elmina Green is an exclusive address with access to nature, convenience and connectivity.

Like Ilham Residence 3, Stage 1 of The Eighth, Elmina Green proved to be popular, being fully booked on its preview weekend. For priority unit selection of the subsequent stages, registration of interest can be made at https://bit.ly/the_eighth.

An industry leader, committed to excellence and sustainability

Sime Darby Property is a premier property developer with a high success rate, creating sustainable townships and communities for over 50 years.

With 25 active townships and developments, Sime Darby Property has a wide reach that encompasses assets and operations across the globe.

The company also marks its presence in the UK as part of a Malaysian consortium contracted to develop the iconic Battersea Power Station Project in Central London.

Sime Darby Property takes pride as a developer of sustainable communities. Their townships have matured and remain sought after addresses with vibrant population centres throughout the years.

Both Ilham Residence 3 and The Eighth, Elmina Green can be previewed by scheduling a visit to City of Elmina’s Sales Gallery at Elmina Pavilion, Persiaran Eserina, Seksyen U16, Shah Alam, Selangor or contact +603-7831 2253 for more information.