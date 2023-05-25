Indulge in a delectable and affordable banana leaf meal with an array of dishes, including the famous crab curry and lamb shank.

KUALA LUMPUR: Is there truly any better comfort food than banana leaf rice? No matter how sour your day, a good banana leaf meal will make up for it.

And if you head out to Bangsar Utama, a tantalising meal awaits you at Fierce Curry House.

A long-established eatery, this restaurant earned a reputation as the go-to spot for biryani. However, banana leaf rice has become a weekend fixture here too.

Yes, folks. Banana leaf is back in the house, on weekends and public holidays, and boy, are they serving piping hot meals to satiate the most ravenous appetites.

With the starting price of RM15, the vegetarian-friendly set is quite the steal, with piping hot rice served atop the all-important banana leaf along with four vegetables.

One would be mad to miss out on the fried bitter gourd, or pavakkai, a classic side dish. While some say it’s an acquired taste, in truth, pavakkai is one of the best ways to introduce bitter gourd to anyone, with its subdued bitterness and crispy texture.

And of course, who would eat banana leaf rice plain? Have your pick of curries to drench your rice in! The fish curry is great, as is the crab curry.

Craving for some meat? Just grab the menu and start picking out a side dish… or twelve!

One dish you should be on the lookout for is the dangerously addictive fried squid. Crispy, tender and savoury, Fierce’s fried squid is deep-fried to a golden-brown, so each bite has a satisfying crunch.

Neither chewy nor rubbery, the squid rings are coated with a crispy outer layer, with tender and juicy flesh within. It surely makes for a great appetiser.

Fierce’s loyal customers often speak highly of the restaurant’s crab curry – it’s spicy. It’s sweet. It’s rich. It’s creamy. The crab curry has a truly flavourful kick with a delectable aroma to boot.

The crab meat itself is sweet and delicate, further enhanced by the rich flavours of the curry. Little wonder why it’s so popular.

The fried mackerel, or tenggiri, as Malaysians know it better is flavourful, the spices used in the marinade adding a sweet and tangy touch to the fish, as well as a delectable aroma.

The meat itself is tender and flaky, with a subtle richness which makes it a satisfying and hearty dish to enjoy with the rest of your meal.

Hankering for something which clucks rather than swims? Chicken 65 is here to satisfy with its bold and spicy flavours. Imagine marinated bits of boneless chicken deep-fried to crispy perfection.

Also worth savouring is the mutton varuval, with its tender meat presenting an array of spicy, tangy and savoury tastes. While the mutton is rich and gamey, the varuval itself threads the needle by being neither too mild nor too spicy.

Given that Fierce is specialised in northern Indian cuisine, it’d be a shame to give the chicken tandoori a miss.

Smoked and mildly charred, the tandoori chicken is best enjoyed with a serving of refreshingly cool mint chutney which balances the spicy flavours.

Then there’s the restaurant’s lamb shank, a dish that deserves to be the piece de resistance of any meal.

Served in a spicy curry, the lamb is slow-cooked till fall-off-the-bone tender but it’s still very much succulent and loaded with flavour.

Hence, if you are looking to spice up your weekend with a good tasty meal, head over to Fierce Curry House, where banana leaf meals, delicious sides and affordable prices await.

Follow Fierce Curry House on Facebook and Instagram. For enquiries or reservations, send a WhatsApp message to 019-7701945. Place an order for delivery via FoodPanda here.

Fierce Curry House (pork-free)

16, Jalan Kemuja

Bangsar Utama

59000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours:

11.30am-3.00pm; 5.00pm-10.00pm (closed on Tuesdays)