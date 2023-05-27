Symphonies and concertos are especially popular, as are video game soundtracks – although the top choice is film scores.

When it comes to their studies, some students seek absolute silence, while others are motivated by sounds in their ears. While many scientific studies have suggested a link between listening to music and concentration, the preferred genre for young students working on their lesson comes from the classical repertoire.

The figures speak for themselves: 75% of British students say they listen to orchestral music during their revision sessions, according to a recent report by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), relayed by the Classic FM website.

Symphonies and concertos are particularly popular, although the top choice is film scores: 44% of the young people surveyed said they listen to “soundtracks” to improve their concentration in class.

A third of them also turn to music from video games to give themselves a little boost when studying.

The survey shows that young people of today are much more attuned to classical music than those of previous generations. For example, only 68% of students who took school exams in the 1980s listened to such music during their revision sessions.

For RPO managing director James Williams, this shift in young people’s attitudes towards orchestral music can be explained by the prominence gained by the genre in the lives of music lovers during the pandemic.

Indeed, an RPO survey from 2020 found that classical music helped them relax and keep their spirits up during this time of uncertainty.

“We saw in lockdown how young people, in particular, relied on orchestral music for their wellbeing, relaxation, and happiness. The support that music can offer during tough times forges a relationship for the long term,” Williams told Classic FM.

This enthusiasm for orchestral music has benefited specialised radio stations, as well as music-streaming platforms – whether niche or more general.

With this in mind, Apple Music launched an app dedicated to classical music at the end of March to differentiate itself from its competitors, and to dominate in a segment of recorded music that is still underexploited.

But is classical music more conducive to scholarly revision than other musical genres and, more generally, to intellectual work? The question is subject to debate among music fans as well as scientists, who posit that music helps boost concentration and reduces stress or anxiety.

For that purpose, music that is neutral, calm and, ideally, without words seems to function better.

The benefits of music at work also depend on individual tastes and listening habits. For example, those who play an instrument may be distracted by the classical compositions, owing to their expertise in this area.

As a general rule, it is advisable to select pieces with a slow tempo and no lyrics to focus one’s cognitive functions and give the brain a boost.