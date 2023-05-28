With 30% of consumers worldwide having been victims of fraud while planning to journey abroad, these tips will help ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.

Some 30% consumers worldwide say they have already been victims of a scam when booking a trip abroad or know someone who has been, according to a recent study by software company McAfee.

Of those who have had money stolen from them, 34% have lost US$1,000 or more.

While travellers are always on the search for the best rates, it’s crucial not to throw yourself blindly into booking a trip and to remain vigilant. Here’s a selection of best practices to help you avoid scams before you pull out that credit card.

Look for the padlock symbol in the address bar

Whether you’re renting a house, booking a hotel room or a travel package, always check the address bar at the top of the screen displaying the site that you wish to do a transaction on.

Be particularly vigilant regarding the presence of a small padlock at the time of payment, and notice whether or not the address is preceded by “https”.

If these are absent, it indicates the site does not encrypt information and does not have an authentication certificate issued by a reliable authority – meaning it does not proactively protect users’ sensitive data.

Take your time

“A traveller has just booked a room”; “there are only two rooms available”; “only two seats left on the flight” – online commerce sites are created so everything is set up to encourage you to book as quickly as possible.

This kind of information can cause you to feel under pressure to finalise your reservations, especially if you are well aware that prices, particularly in air travel, can fluctuate according to the day and/or number of connections.

But don’t panic! It’s important not to rush these major purchasing decisions. And if there really is only one room available, pay a visit directly to the official site of the hotel to check if a reservation is possible.

Compare reviews on various platforms

For many, reviews have become essential for making decisions before booking. According to TripAdvisor, they are used by 96% of consumers. Still, there is still a portion of the population that doesn’t use them.

While it’s worth consulting accounts of others’ experiences before booking, it’s important to not rely on a single review platform. Reviews, like prices, should be compared and “shopped”.

Some review managers remove all or part of the negative consumer reviews in favour of the more positive ones. This widespread practice can go as far as deleting all negative reviews altogether.

Others publish positive reviews very quickly, while deferring the publication of negative reviews, so that a majority of positive reviews appear among the most recent.

Still, don’t be suspicious of all reviews. TripAdvisor, for example, checks for fake reviews using an algorithm that does the clean-up, while human verification adds another layer of security.

Check on the rental’s authenticity

“A house that can accommodate the whole family and has a pool”… “a dream apartment with an unobstructed view of the sea at an ultra-competitive price”… these descriptions can be very tempting!

It’s best to check the truthfulness of a listing by sending an email to the owner, or by examining their contact details via social networks or an online directory. You can also ask the landlord for additional photos and the exact address.

In the case of a property offered by an agent, make sure it’s officially registered.

A good tip is to pay attention to the presence of any inconsistencies and spelling or grammatical errors in a listing to guard against a potential scam.

Don’t get carried away

Always take a step back from the offers that you have found. Unless you have been lucky in an official competition or prize draw, it’s highly unlikely you’ll ever be offered a free vacation!

Antivirus software companies are united on this point: beware of unsolicited phone calls, emails and SMS messages trying to sell you an incredible vacation as long as you pay for it immediately. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.