Lilian Kok from the All Women’s Action Society shares practical tips for women to build confidence while navigating public spaces.

PETALING JAYA: It’s a heartbreaking reality that women continue to be victims of gender-based violence, sexual crimes, and harassment when they venture into public spaces. Case in point – earlier this month, a woman was molested while walking in a residential neighbourhood in Sea Park here.

Owing to such heinous acts, women are, unfortunately, required to be in a constant state of vigilance as they navigate public spaces alone.

With this in mind, FMT speaks with Lilian Kok, programme officer at the All Women’s Action Society (Awam), for her tips and insights to help ensure the safety of women when they leave their homes.

1. Maintain situational awareness

Use your peripheral vision, whether you’re walking or driving, instead of focusing entirely on what’s directly in front of you. Expanding your awareness to take in your surroundings helps you detect any suspicious movements or individuals in your vicinity.

Also, Kok recommends that women should walk in the opposite direction of the street so they can see the vehicles that are coming towards them. “By doing so, you have a better view of potential threats approaching, enabling you to react swiftly and seek help if necessary,” she said.

Another practical tip is to be mindful of how you carry your belongings, particularly your backpack. For example, switching your bag to the front and holding it tight will make it harder for snatch thieves to get their hands on it.

“Put important items, such as your phone and IC, on your body,” Kok advised, “and consider using secure pockets or accessories that can hold your essentials.”

Nevertheless, she reminds women that while protecting your belongings is important, items can always be replaced. As such, personal safety should always be your priority.

Additionally, trust your instincts and intuition: if a situation or person feels unsafe, heed those feelings and remove yourself from potential harm.

2. Vary your routes and routines

To minimise the risk of being targeted, Kok recommends changing your routes and routines frequently.

“Taking a different path can make it harder for someone to predict your movements and plan any malicious actions”, especially when the perpetrator could be someone familiar, such as a neighbour.

On her part, Kok makes sure to avoid doing the same thing every day. “Nobody knows for sure what time I will come home,” she pointed out.

By adopting this approach, she said, you maintain an element of surprise and make it harder for someone to track your movements or plan an attack.

Kok acknowledges that implementing such a strategy may require effort and adjustment, but emphasises its significance: “Although it might seem like a hassle, once you get into the habit, it will become second nature.”

3. Leverage technology for safety measures

In the digital age, technology can serve as a valuable tool when it comes to women’s safety. Kok suggests sharing your ride details with a trusted friend or family member when using e-hailing services.

“Activate location-sharing and send updates to someone you trust”, especially if you ever feel unsafe in public, she added.

Let this trustworthy person know that if you fail to get in touch by a specific time, it is a sign that something could be wrong.

Other applications such as emergency speed-dial and panic alarms can also save your life in the event of an attack. “Don’t ever feel embarrassed for being extra vigilant,” Kok stressed.

4. Learn from others and establish a support system

Kok encourages women to listen and learn from the experiences of others without being judgemental or dismissive, and to pay attention to accounts shared through news, social media, or personal conversations.

“Every story is an opportunity for collective learning and understanding,” she said.

Furthermore, fostering a network of support is essential to women’s safety. “Everyone, especially women, should make others feel comfortable about sharing their concerns with one another.”

On a related note, if you have a housemate or friend who deviates from their usual routine, reach out and check on them. This proactive approach helps establish a support system, enhancing your safety and peace of mind.

At the end of the day, while these strategies can be a lifeline, Kok and Awam emphasise the significance of establishing a society that goes beyond merely educating women about self-protection.

Instead, governments and citizens alike should collectively strive to create safer environments, reflecting a shared commitment to the wellbeing of all individuals.