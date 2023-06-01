Members of 21 families represented by longhouse chief Pius Anak Lagon gather in the village of Nanga Banyau Merit to celebrate the festivities today.

KAPIT: On Hari Gawai today, the 21 families represented by tuai rumah Pius Anak Lagon will gather at his longhouse in the village of Nanga Banyau Merit, a three-hour car ride from Kapit town in Sarawak.

For the 50-year-old longhouse chief, the thanksgiving and harvest festival is an opportunity to educate the younger generation on the importance of preserving ancestral Bagatan culture.

“Many of us play traditional games with the children, such as gasing,” he told FMT. “Children these days don’t know how to play the games our ancestors used to during Gawai.”

A “Ranyai” tree – or tree of life, usually made of nipah or banana leaves – is placed in the middle of the longhouse and decorated with a variety of items: usually snacks, fruits and drinks donated by every family member in the household.

“On June 1 at 10am, we gather around the Ranyai tree and do the Ngajat dance. Afterwards, we donate some of the items on the Ranyai, and save the rest for the schoolchildren who need them.”

Gawai, celebrated by the indigenous peoples of Sarawak, is a two-day holiday – at least on paper. In truth, the celebrations go on for at least a fortnight, the leadup to which sees families tidying up and preparing their homes for the festivities.

According to Pius, it serves as a reminder of the need to preserve cultural traditions, connect generations, and instil a sense of identity and pride in the community.

Traditionally, Sarawakians who reside in urban areas return to their villages several days before Gawai for reunions with their families and to partake in the festivities.

Central to the celebrations is the communal meal, served in the main area of the longhouse known as the “ruai”.

In Pius’ household, the members of the 21 families gather on the night of May 31 to partake in this feast, fostering a sense of togetherness and unity.

Traditional delicacies such as rempeyek (savoury crackers), kuih goyang, penganan (sweet cakes), and tuak – the alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice and sugar – are enjoyed to their hearts’ content.

Pius said it is important for every family member to return to the village to seek blessings for good health and prosperity.

As such, his wish this year is for those who live far away to return to their villages. “I hope they come back to enliven the festival and further strengthen the relationship between every family member,” he concluded.