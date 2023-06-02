In August last year, Harmini Asokumar saw a beautiful white kitten at an adoption drive by independent animal rescuers Voice for Paws.

The kitten, who was about three months old, had eyes that reminded her of an azure sea. She was immediately smitten and knew that she wanted to give him a fur-ever home.

And that’s exactly what she did, signifying the beginning of a beautiful relationship between the two. She named him Kai Biryani.

“Kai means sea in Hawaiian,” Harmini, 34, told FMT. And as for biryani, well, that’s her favourite food!

Kai soon settled into his new home, where he not only gained a doting fur-mum but a feline sister as well – the delightfully sassy Luna Biryani!

However, Luna, who has been an only ‘child’ since she was a kitten, wasn’t too pleased at the arrival of a new baby brother.

Oblivious to this fact, Kai immediately wanted to be friends with his big sister. But Luna stuck to being an ice maiden despite Kai’s playful and loving nature.

“After being alone for so long, she didn’t have the skill set to socialise. He continues to try to be friends and she continues to avoid him,” Harmini shared, adding that Luna enjoys having her personal space while Kai is “super clingy”.

Further describing Kai as “the sweetest, most ‘manja’ and naughty little thing”, she added, “he gets away with anything!” But given his angelic face, would anyone be surprised?

The feline is also a “foodie” and laps up everything he’s served. At times, he also cheekily steals his sister’s food. But no biryani for him despite his surname!

When he’s craving for a meal, the clever kitty knows how to let his fur-mum know that he wants food, and he wants it now!

“He will nudge his head against my face and start purring. Or he’ll tap me gently on the face with his paw. It’s the cutest thing!” she shared.

He also enjoys playing with his toys, although, uniquely, Harmini shared that his favourite ‘toys’ are empty paper bags.

The affectionate kitty simply adores being with his fur-mum and delights in cuddles from her. He even sleeps on the bed with her, usually curled up against her arm.

Looking at Kai today, it’s hard to believe that he was once a stray. Thankfully, however, he has found a “purr-fect” home – although there are still many others out there who do not have a “furry tale” ending.

“There are so many stray animals that truly need a home. It’s so sad that these animals aren’t given a chance because they aren’t of a certain pedigree. They have so much love to give and can help with a person’s mental health.”

Needless to say, being a fur-mum of two adorable cats has been a wonderful experience for Harmini. “They just bring me so much joy and it’s been life-changing,” she said.