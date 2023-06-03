Sure, there’s nicotine gum and the patch, but if you’re finding it hard to keep the cigarettes away, these less-common methods could prove useful.

It’s no secret that smoking is linked to a host of health problems and can bring about an early death. However, long-time smokers will be able to testify that quitting isn’t always easy.

Sure, there are time-tested options such as nicotine chewing gum and the patch, but alternative approaches – whether they are popular or considered unusual – have also been used by many in their quitting journey, whether or not they have been backed by science.

Here are some of the complementary solutions proposed by health professionals to boost a person’s chances of putting an end to their smoking habit for good.

Hypnosis

Defining hypnosis authoritatively is no easy task, as there are many different interpretations. According to Oxford Languages, it is “the induction of a state of consciousness in which a person apparently loses the power of voluntary action and is highly responsive to suggestion or direction”.

In the case of quitting smoking, hypnosis can work on addictive behaviour by suggesting disgust with cigarettes, or freedom from them without cravings or feelings of frustration. Success rates vary, depending on the hypnotherapist chosen and the individual.

Herbal medicine

Certain plants can have an effect on our bodies and, therefore, on our health and wellbeing, whether in the realm of sleep, digestion, stress or libido. There are also some plants, perhaps not as well known, that can help someone quit smoking – or at least relieve some of the associated symptoms.

One such plant is ginseng, which can help combat fatigue, stress and anxiety, while improving one’s ability to concentrate. Then there’s valerian, which is known for its calming and soothing properties and its ability to relieve nervous tension, stress and anxiety.

Naturopaths are the health professionals best placed to help smokers quit using the power of plants.

Acupuncture

Restoring the harmonious circulation of energy, or “Qi”, throughout the body to achieve or maintain good health is one of the main foundations of acupuncture. All this is achieved through the use of very fine needles that a professional inserts into specific points, known as acupuncture points.

In the case of smoking cessation, the aim is essentially to reduce nicotine cravings, or to alleviate certain side effects that are frequent during the process of quitting. These include feelings of hunger, stress, fatigue, and irritability.

Aromatherapy

Like plants, essential oils can also help smokers – or former smokers – stay cigarette-free, again by combating the most common symptoms that accompany the process.

While there are no essential oils that can stop the cravings, there are plenty that can help with other side effects: fatigue (black spruce, Scots pine), stress (lemon balm, lavender), irritability (marjoram), and coughs (eucalyptus, cajeput).

Consult a naturopath to determine whether aromatherapy could be an appropriate complementary method for facilitating your process of quitting.

AI?

It may seem surprising but artificial intelligence (AI) could help some smokers quit for good. British researchers have developed an AI-based mobile application, Quit Sense, which works to detect smoking triggers and helps users avoid withdrawal in real time via supportive messages.

Considered effective following an initial trial involving over 200 smokers, the application is very similar to other support services that use text messages, except that with such programs, it is generally the smoker who must reach out to make contact when they feel the need for help.