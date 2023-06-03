PETALING JAYA: Almost everyone has experienced being in-love at some point in their lives. Alas, not every relationship has a fairy-tale ending, and when two people decide to go their separate ways, the heavy sadness of loss often lingers long after they have picked up the pieces of their lives.

This is part of the message of an ongoing art exhibition in Artas Galeri, which expresses the artist’s emotional turmoil in the aftermath of a break-up.

“Echoes” by Syrian artist Aboud Fares, 34, features a collection of 28 sculptures, all of which he produced with a 3D printer.

At first glance, the black and white artworks may seem as stand-alone pieces. However, they are actually one in a long sequence of events and once a viewer is aware of this, a tragic story begins to emerge.

It is a story most people who have loved and lost can relate to; the connection of two souls, the weakening of that connection, and ultimately the total breakdown of that connection.

A sad tale, no doubt, but one based in reality. Aboud can certainly attest to this, given how these artworks tell his own story of love, heartbreak and recovery.

The Penang-based artist talked to FMT about his art.

“Since I was a kid, I was always one for drawing but it was never my plan to become a full-fledged artist,” he said, adding that things somehow changed and he found himself studying fine art and becoming a full-time artist as a consequence.

“Echoes” is Aboud’s first solo exhibition in the Klang Valley. It is themed around failed relationships, he said; more specifically, it is about “the ups and downs” that come with it.

“It is an echo of the relationship I had for the past six years,” he said, his longest ever.

“There were a lot of challenges and the relationship sometimes made them easier, or harder, to deal with,” he said. “It was a very important part of my life because of how and why it ended.”

The groundwork of “Echoes” was laid after the relationship ended and when Aboud had enough time to reflect on it.

“There’s a period after a break-up when you’re in the shadow of the relationship,” he said, adding that his emotional stability eventually returned, albeit slowly.

He said he sees his artworks as reflections of his emotional states throughout the relationship, with the post-breakup clarity allowing him to view his experiences objectively.

And why sculptures instead of say, paintings?

He said figuring out how to create challenging shapes with uncooperative materials was part of the allure of sculpting.

“Painting is fun. It’s nice, but I wouldn’t enjoy the process as much as sculpting. What I enjoy is the process and not the final outcome.”

These particular sculptures were exclusively in black and white to represent the concept of contrasts. “It’s not like black is bad or white is good,” he said, adding that playing with colours was “very risky” as it could render his artwork toy-like.

The motif of human faces is also deliberate, with each face representing the two souls engaged in the relationship.

And what of the message he hopes viewers will walk away with? “That’s up to them! What they think or see, it may or may not relate to their own personal experiences.”

All Aboud asks from his audience is that they take their time to observe his artworks and decide for themselves what they think or feel about them.

Officiating the launch of “Echoes” on May 27 was Penang State Art Gallery chairman Lee Khai who had a few words of praise for the promising artist.

“It’s a very emotionally-charged show,” Lee told FMT. “Aboud is definitely here to stay and I don’t see him giving up on art any time soon.”

‘Echoes’ will be displayed at Artas Galeri until June 18.

Check out Artas Galeri’s website, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

