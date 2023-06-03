With American cinemas having practically returned to pre-Covid attendance levels, ticket sales could reach some US$4 billion this year.

This year, many films may be laying claim to the title of the summer blockbuster. Studios are counting on their big-budget franchises to breathe new life into a sector that has been in a slump since the pandemic.

So, which releases are audiences most eager to see?

According to industry experts, cinemas in the United States have practically returned to pre-Covid attendance levels. This summer, revenues from cinema ticket sales could reach US$4 billion (RM 18.3 billion), compared with US$3.4 billion last year.

The domestic box office has seen growth of 37% compared to the same period in 2022, says Morning Consult. This month “will probably be the best month we’ve had at the box office since the theatres reopened”, it reported.

And the lineup of films hitting cinemas between May and August features a host of A-list stars, directors and franchises. The list includes the fifth feature film in the “Indiana Jones” saga, the new “Mission: Impossible” film, the latest “Transformers” title, the “Barbie” big-screen adaptation, and Christopher Nolan’s latest feature “Oppenheimer”.

According to a survey conducted by Morning Consult, it’s the next installment in the “Indiana Jones” saga that Americans are most looking forward to. More than half (51%) of those surveyed said they would be interested in seeing “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in theatres this summer.

The cult archeologist hero is followed by “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, the second most highly anticipated film among US adults (50%). Another superhero rounds out the top three, “The Flash,” which interests 44% of Americans polled, the same number interested in seeing the next instalment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, “MI: Dead Reckoning Part One”.

It’s also worth noting that US audiences remain enthusiastic about horror films, especially Generation Z moviegoers. According to the study, this demographic is looking forward more than any other generation to the films “Insidious: The Red Door” at 59%, and “The Nun 2” at 48%.

Sixty-nine percent of Gen Z indicated that they would be interested in going to the cinema to watch a horror film.

Here are the top films Americans are looking forward to seeing in movie theatres in the coming months: