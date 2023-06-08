Go behind the scenes of the world’s most gruelling bike race, and find out how and why animals migrate in these two compelling documentaries.

Today, June 8

‘Tour de France: Unchained’ (documentary)

Through tears and triumph, this series follows several cycling teams as they compete in the 2022 instalment of the world’s most gruelling bike race.

This eight-episode limited series delves behind the scenes of last year’s event just in time to whet appetites for a rematch between Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) next month.

‘Never Have I Ever’, season 4 (series)

This popular series returns with senior year having finally arrived! Between college conundrums, identity crises, and crushes that won’t fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?

Tomorrow, June 9

‘Bloodhounds’ (series)

In this South Korean action-adventure, friends working for a benevolent moneylender band together to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

‘Los Dan Faun’ (film)

In Kuala Lumpur, two small-town friends discover their special talent for finding missing objects – but their skill soon lands them in trouble. This 2008 comedy was directed by actor and comedian Afdlin Shauki.

‘Tex Mex Motors’ (series)

Junkers turn into jewels when they’re in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively makeover reality series.

Saturday, June 10

‘Assassin’s Creed’ (film)

In this adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game franchise, a man on death row is rescued from execution by a mysterious organisation. Michael Fassbender, Jeremy Irons, and Marion Cotillard star.

Sunday, June 11

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ (film)

Taken in by an ancient clan, strong-willed warrior Snake Eyes trains to become the ultimate weapon to strike down the deadly Cobra organisation. British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding stars in this 2021 action thriller.

‘The Eclipse’ (film)

After a karmic blunder, a man is given a second chance at life by a kindly cupid. Next, he must learn to live in the now by opening his heart to love. Loga Varman and Thia Lakshana star in this Malaysian-made romantic drama.

‘Food Tales’, season 1 (series)

This docuseries showcases the culinary journeys of local chefs who mix innovation and tradition into the pot of the vibrant food scene in Singapore.

‘Our Planet II’ (documentary)

At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Showcasing spectacular and innovative cinematography, “Our Planet II” unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.