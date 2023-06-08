Nobody likes to visit their dentist, but those with a full-blown fear will avoid going even if they are in agony from a bad tooth.

No one really likes to visit the dentist. Most people would agree they’d rather not have to go at all, were it not for the importance of dental healthcare.

If you feel terrified at the idea of going to the dentist, you could be suffering from dental phobia. Also known as odontophobia, this condition is generally triggered by a previous traumatic experience, but can also be provoked by the sound of a drill or the thought of needles.

Even the smell of dental surgery can send someone into an extreme state of panic!

Dental phobia is not the same thing as dental anxiety. Usually, a person with anxiety can force themselves to go to the dentist when they need to. They are able to rationalise their fear and get through the treatment.

But a person who is dental phobic is unable to rationalise their fear, even if they are aware it is irrational. They feel panic-stricken and terrified. They could be in agonising pain because of a bad tooth but would still not want to get it checked!

In most cases, dental anxiety or phobia is caused by a bad experience, often in childhood, or as a result of other people’s anxiety influencing thoughts and feelings.

Other causes are linked with associated fears, such as a fear of pain, needles, blood, choking, or not being in control. Fear of being unable to escape can also be an underlying factor.

Traumatic experiences such as abuse, or previous physical trauma to the head or neck could play a part. Some people have trust issues and view dental treatment as an invasion of personal space.

Common signs and symptoms of dental phobia include:

falling ill when your dental checkup is due;

freezing and being unable to move;

heart palpitations;

low blood pressure and possible fainting;

nausea and/or sweating;

skipping dental appointments;

unable to concentrate and finding it hard to relax;

unable to sleep the night before your dental appointment;

visible distress, such as crying or shaking.

As dental phobia is less common than dental anxiety, addressing it requires a multi-disciplined approach. Get the help and support you need to overcome it. For example, you may benefit from having a friend accompany you to the dentist.

If you think you have dental phobia, talk to your GP and work with your doctor, dentist, or any other health professional such as a counsellor to help you manage it.

In extreme cases, dental work can be carried out under general anaesthetic, but this usually entails referral to a specialist at a hospital. Your dentist may also be able to offer sedation options to help you relax.

Other potentially helpful measures include talking cognitive behavioural therapy, relaxation techniques such as deep breathing and medication, and practising mindfulness in daily life.

Dennis Relojo-Howell is the managing director of Psychreg and host of ‘The DRH Show’. Connect with him on Twitter @dennisr_howell.