PETALING JAYA: It’s always painful when a relationship crumbles. The people involved are usually never the same again, having invested so much time, energy and emotion into something that eventually proved futile.

Given how easy it is for even the tightest of bonds to shatter, one wonders if trying to connect with another person is even worth the effort.

The intricacies of a relationship, with all its highs and lows, is the focal point of “Crimson”, the debut album of up-and-coming young music artiste Asher Alexander.

This collection of pop-influenced melodies explores what happens when a human connection reaches its pinnacle before crashing.

“(It’s about) a relationship you used to admire, that once could flourish and bloom, but eventually, just sort of darkens and fades away,” said Alexander, 17, in a Zoom interview with FMT.

All 10 songs on “Crimson” are performed by Alexander, and co-written by him and his brother, Andrew Khoo.

Based in Georgetown, Penang, Alexander is a spirited multi-instrumentalist and artiste, who began writing and producing music at the age of 15.

With “Crimson”, released on all major music platforms this year on April 28, the young musician takes his first bold plunge into the local music scene.

Similar to a theatre play, Alexander’s album is made up of three sections, or ‘arcs’.

The first, “Falling For You”, is about the euphoric feeling at the start of a relationship. Expect good vibes and expressions of yearning all around.

Things take a dive, however, as the album enters the second arc, “You Transcend Me”. According to Alexander, the grittier, less comfortable aspects of a relationship take the spotlight here.

Things then draw to an emotional close in the final section, “Where Do We Go Now?”

“It’s a lot of self-reflection, a lot of questioning yourself. There’s much desire for closure. But at the end of the day, it concludes you always get something out of things that fail,” said Alexander, who names The 1975, Joji, Keshi, Bon Iver and John Mayer as influences.

He added that much of the album’s material was based on personal experiences, as well as a great deal of introspection and observation. Movies such as ‘Blue Valentine’ and the ‘Before’ trilogy were also inspirations.

One of the most challenging songs to write, he revealed, was “When You’re No Longer Mine”, the album’s eighth song.

“Firstly, it’s one of the longest songs, close to six minutes, and it has a lot of lyrics! When writing it, me and my brother wanted to ensure its message was expressed as clearly as possible. So, we really took our time with it,” Alexander said.

His passion for creating music was discovered quite unintentionally: everything stemmed from an assignment he received from his school’s band club last year.

Due to the pandemic, nobody could meet up in person, so the club was assigned to create song arrangements at home with music software.

“Looking back on the whole thing, I honestly don’t think I did that great!” Alexander laughed. “But the assignment made me realise I had a passion for making and producing songs. And eventually, I started writing lyrics as well.”

He named his brother as one of his main inspirations for getting into music. Khoo, 25, who is now based in Melbourne, Australia, also played a major role in helping Alexander write and record “Crimson”.

“I watched him play guitar when I was very young, and that inspired me. I thought, if he could play music, then I could do it too. He was definitely the backbone of my album’s writing as well. I wouldn’t be anywhere without my brother helping and supporting me,” he said.

Alexander revealed that he and his brother were now working on new tracks, which they hoped to unveil for listeners in the future.

He is also looking forward to performing more once he is done with school, whether it be open mics, talent shows, or even music festivals “Coachella someday, maybe?” he quipped.

In the meantime, the young artiste is hoping listeners will enjoy “Crimson”.

“I really poured my heart out into this album, to give the best that I could give. I hope listeners will enjoy diving into the world I’ve created. Hopefully, everyone will check it out, and if you enjoy my music, I’d appreciate the support,” Alexander concluded with a smile.

