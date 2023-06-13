As the midway point of the year approaches, here are some tips to give you the best chance of expanding your brood come 2024.

As we approach the halfway point of the year, aspiring parents may be setting their sights on starting a family or having a new addition in 2024.

Planning for parenthood, however, requires more than simply jumping into the process of baby-making. If you’re looking to expand your brood, here are some tips to give you the best chances of having a healthy pregnancy and baby next year.

Pre-pregnancy health check

A preconception checkup is a good idea, even if this isn’t your first pregnancy. This usually involves a health review of you and your partner to check for chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

If you’re currently on birth control, your doctor may also advise you on how best to stop this to prepare for pregnancy. These screenings should be carried out at least three months before you aim to conceive.

Obstetrician, gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr Chong Kuoh Ren points out that it’s important for your doctor to know about your family histories and previous pregnancy experiences as well.

“This gives us a holistic view of both partners’ health statuses to understand your chances of conceiving,” she said.

Couples can opt for genetic counselling if they are concerned about potentially passing on genetic disorders to their future offspring.

“Genes that cause conditions such as thalassemia can be identified with a simple blood test,” Chong shared. “Having this knowledge can help you make better decisions about your pregnancy.”

Work towards a ‘baby-ready’ body

While there’s no foolproof diet or exercise plan that will help you conceive, good eating habits and an ideal body weight can positively impact your pregnancy.

A well-rounded diet filled with fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains will not only benefit you but will also provide essential nourishment for your future baby.

Multivitamins, especially folic acid, are also a great way of providing nourishment. A form of vitamin B9, folic acid aids in the formation of red blood cells and helps tissues grow.

In pregnancy, it is crucial in preventing neural-tube defects – that is, birth defects of the brain, spine, and spinal cord.

It’s also important to have enough vitamin D, as deficiency is surprisingly common in Malaysia despite having sunlight all year round. Vitamin D improves the quality of both egg and sperm and, in pregnant women, can prevent premature delivery.

Meanwhile, regular exercise will not only strengthen your body but also help you manage your body weight sustainably.

“You don’t have to do anything extreme; simply doing 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking or gardening, can go a long way,” Chong said.

Finally, don’t forget to consider your mental health – practising mindfulness and relaxation techniques such as yoga can only benefit the body as it prepares for future offspring.

Reconsider unhealthy habits

On a related note, don’t wait until you’re pregnant to kick health-related vices to the curb.

“Smoking, in particular, can adversely impact your chances of conceiving as it is linked to fertility issues in both men and women,” Chong said.

Excessive drinking can also negatively impact your fertility, with studies having associated heavy alcohol consumption with lower sperm counts and abnormal eggs.

Of course, going cold turkey can be difficult, but your healthcare provider can guide you towards tools to help you quit.

Track your cycle

It might seem strange to schedule sex, but tracking your menstrual cycle can help you identify your most fertile period and, in turn, help you get pregnant sooner.

A woman’s eggs can only be fertilised for about a day after ovulation. Meanwhile, sperm can last up to five days after sex. As such, the window of opportunity for conception is the three days leading up to, and including, ovulation, which generally occurs about 14 days before a woman’s period begins.

If all this sounds overwhelming, start simple: record when your period starts and ends from month to month. This will give you an idea of how long your cycles are.

While the average menstrual cycle is around 28 days, many doctors say the healthy range can be anywhere from 21 to 35 days.

“Cycle tracking can be more tricky for women who have irregular periods in the first place,” Chong noted. “The general advice is to keep having sex every two to three days so you don’t have to do all these calculations.”

That said, those who experience irregular bleeding should consult a specialist to rule out more serious underlying issues, she added.

Finally, Chong advises that couples should not shy away from communicating with health professionals – and each other.

“The topic of fertility may seem taboo, but it really doesn’t have to be,” she said.

“By practising healthy habits and getting the right medical help, anyone can increase their chances of having their dream child in the upcoming year.”