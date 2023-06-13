The Golden Globe- and SAG-nominated performer was killed following a motorcycle accident in Vermont yesterday, according to his family.

PETALING JAYA: Treat Williams, a character actor who appeared on numerous television series such as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, “Chicago Fire”, “Hawaii Five-0”, and “Blue Bloods”, has died, US media reported today. He was 71.

According to a family statement, Williams died last night in Dorset, Vermont, following a motorcycle accident.

“As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time,” the statement continued. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.

“It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

“We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

Williams’ agent Barry McPherson confirmed the actor was killed yesterday when a car cut him off as he was making a turn on his motorcycle.

“I’m just devastated,” McPherson said in a statement to “People”. “He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Born Richard Treat Williams, he first broke out as the star of the 1979 film version of “Hair”, based on the Broadway musical, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for the now-defunct category “new star of the year”.

He would compete again two years later, this time for best actor in a motion-picture drama for his performance in Sidney Lumet’s “Prince of the City”.

Despite racking up over 100 film and TV credits over the years, he is probably best-loved among fans for his role as Dr Andrew “Andy” Brown on the TV series “Everwood” from 2002 to 2006, which earned him two Screen Actors Guild nods for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.

Williams’ other film credits included “The Eagle Has Landed”, “Once Upon a Time in America”, and “127 Hours”.

A multitalented performer who also took to the stage, he starred as Danny Zuko in the Broadway staging of the musical “Grease” from 1972 to 1980.

Williams is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant, and their children Gil and Elinor Williams.