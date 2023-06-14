With growing unemployment, fresh graduates are forced to turn to manual jobs or jobs for which they’re overqualified.

PARIS: In recent months, it’s become quite common to see references to the expression “Kong Yiji Mindset” on Chinese social networks.

The term refers to a famous early 20th-century short story about Kong Yiji, a scholar-turned-beggar who struggles to make a living. Despite his innumerable skills, he is unable to find work in line with his abilities.

This century-old story seems to be finding resonance among young Chinese graduates. Seeing themselves as modern-day “Kong Yiji,” they are unable to find a skilled job that would allow them to earn a good living.

In China, 20.4% of young people aged 16-24 are unemployed, compared with just 4.2% of those aged 25-59 and a 5.2% rate overall.

The cause?

The pandemic and China’s strict zero Covid policy over the past three years have certainly played a role.

The health crisis has led to regular, and sometimes lengthy, shutdowns of services and companies, which are no longer hiring as many employees as before.

Another factor is “a misalignment of academic disciplines with business requirements,” according to a Goldman Sachs report cited by the Financial Times.

And the situation is not about to get any better for China’s youth, as almost 11.58 million new graduates are preparing to enter the job market in the near future, Bloomberg reports. A saturated job market with not enough jobs to offer all these young people.

The quest for stable, well-paid, skilled employment has therefore become increasingly complex in China, and completing a higher level of education no longer necessarily goes hand in hand with professional success.

The situation is such that graduates are forced to accept jobs that pay less than their academic achievements would suggest, with fewer benefits such as paid vacations.

Some accept a move into the civil service, while others resign themselves to unskilled, more manual jobs. Recently, the story of a young student named Huang went viral.

A graduate student in economics and international trade at Zhengzhou University, she defied expectations and turned to a job in a recyclable waste collection company, as Radii media explains.

Considered a “blue collar” job (jobs for people with no training or qualifications), Huang reports that adapting to take this position is enabling her to enjoy greater independence.

The idea that China’s youth are no longer in tune with society in general is nothing new in the country, particularly since the onset of the pandemic.

China’s Gen Z population is increasingly prone to rejecting the traditional world of work as conceived by previous generations, as demonstrated by the Tang ping (or lying flat) movement, which questions the frenetic pace of Chinese workers (the famous 996) and the consumerist society.