More than mere tiredness, CFS is a complex multisystem disease that presents itself in overwhelming exhaustion, cognitive dysfunction, and sleep problems.

Are you constantly feeling exhausted despite getting enough bedrest? Do you struggle to stay focused and alert even when you’re doing things you love?

If your answers are “yes”, it’s time to consider that you might not be just tired – you may be one of the millions of people worldwide who suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), a highly misunderstood and often overlooked condition.

CFS can leave you feeling drained, both physically and mentally, and can have a profound impact on your quality of life. But don’t despair: with the right treatment and support, it is highly possible to manage the symptoms and regain control.

So, what is it?

CFS is also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, a complex multisystem disease characterised by overwhelming fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and sleep problems that can affect day-to-day activity. These manifest through the following:

Significantly reduced ability to do daily activities

People with CFS feel a sense of fatigue that lasts for at least six months or more. While this fatigue level can be severe, sufferers find it is not relieved by rest or sleep, and it is not caused by unusually exhausting activity.

Post-exertional malaise

This refers to the exacerbation of existing symptoms and inability to function after minimal physical or mental activity. Many refer to this as a “crash” or “payback”.

While this may vary among individuals, most CFS patients will find themselves experiencing atypical exhaustion after any physical or mental activity that would have previously caused no problems.

Simple tasks such as taking a short stroll in the park, getting coffee with a friend, or finishing this article have now become either impossible or take an enormous toll on your energy levels.

The onset of post-exertional malaise may also be delayed, creating difficulty in predicting the level of physical activity that can be tolerated per day.

Symptoms typically get worse 12-48 hours after the activity and can take days or even weeks to recover. Sometimes patients can be housebound or even completely confined to bed during crashes.

Sleep problems

You may not feel better or refreshed even after a full night’s sleep. Meanwhile, other sufferers may have problems falling or staying asleep.

Besides these three core symptoms, one of the following is required for a diagnosis of CFS:

Cognitive impairment

Most patients have trouble thinking, remembering things, and focusing on details – a condition they often described as “brain fog”.

Orthostatic intolerance

This refers to the worsening of symptoms upon maintaining upright posture when standing or sitting, but which get better when lying down or elevating the feet. These symptoms include lightheadedness, dizziness, weakness, or fainting while standing or sitting up. Some experience blurred vision or may see spots.

Other common symptoms include muscle and joint pain; headaches; sore throat; swollen and tender lymph nodes; light, sound and odour sensitivity; and digestive issues such as constipation, nausea, and diarrhoea.

Not all individuals with CFS will encounter the same symptoms, and one does not necessarily need to experience all of them to receive a CFS diagnosis.

21st-century disease?

Many refer to CFS as the disease of a fast-paced 21st century as it is commonly associated with stress. But the simple truth is that the root cause is as yet unknown.

Indeed, CFS affects individuals of all ages, genders, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Of note, a majority of individuals affected by the disease (approximately 75-80%) are female, and primarily between the age of 40 and 70.

For some, CFS may be brought on suddenly by an infection, toxic exposure, immunisation, anaesthetic, or physical trauma like a car accident.

Yet in others, it can gradually develop over months or even years. Some speculate this could be due to prolonged stress, a weakened immune system, and/or hormonal imbalances.

Despite the uncertainties, what is known is that CFS is a physical illness with biological causes, and it is not owing to a lack of fitness or poor mental health.

