Celebrate the main man in your life with these five entertaining and emotional movies that put the spotlight on paternal love.

Looking for a great way to bond with your dad this weekend? Why not spend some quality time by watching a movie together?

Father’s Day is a celebration of paternal love and support, honouring all the magical ways dads have made our impact in our lives. So what better way to spend it than by enjoying the stories of some of the best fathers on the silver screen?

Here are five feel-good films that celebrate the joys and challenges of fatherhood.

‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ (2006)

Will Smith puts on a star turn as Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who dreams of a better life for himself and his young son Christopher Jr (played by Jaden Smith, Will’s real-life son).

After being evicted from his apartment, Chris and his boy are forced to live on the streets. Determined to achieve financial stability, he accepts an unpaid internship at a prestigious brokerage firm.

Despite seemingly insurmountable hurdles and financial difficulties, Chris never gives up, and it’s probably not a spoiler to say he eventually achieves his goals.

This moving film will spur you to think about the love shown to you by your own father, and the sacrifices he has had to make for his family.

‘Father Of The Bride’ (1991)

A daughter getting married should be a joyous occasion, but for protective father George Banks (Steve Martin), it’s highly stressful. His beloved daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams) is engaged to a man she has only known for three months!

Finding it hard to accept that his little girl has grown up, George gets caught up in a flurry of absurd and hilarious scenarios while planning his daughter’s big day. This includes everything from an encounter with an eccentric wedding coordinator to arguments over gifts, even as costs skyrocket.

Will this romantic union bring George and Annie closer together, or will it destroy their relationship? Mostly hilarious, often moving, “Father of the Bride” is a relatable portrayal of a father’s love and the challenges of letting go.

‘Redha’ (2016)

Directed by Tunku Mona Riza, this poignant drama tells the tale of Razlan (Namron), who is eagerly awaiting his first child with his wife Alina (June Lojong). Life throws the couple a curveball, however, when they learn their son Danial (Harith Haziq) has autism.

Titled “Beautiful Pain” in English, this acclaimed Malaysian movie honestly portrays the challenges Alina and Razlan undergo while raising Danial, including societal stigma, ignorance, and well-intentioned but misguided advice from friends and family.

Fatherly love takes the spotlight as Razlan learns to embrace his son for who he truly is, and witnesses the positive effects his love has on his boy. This gripping story of a family under extraordinary circumstances also conveys the importance of acceptance, empathy, and support when raising children with autism.

‘The Lion King’ (1994)

Meet young Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), a lion cub who “just can’t wait to be king”. Growing up under the care of his stern but loving father Mufasa (James Earl Jones), Simba does not realise his cunning uncle, Scar (Jeremy Irons), also has eyes on the throne.

After an unexpected tragedy, Simba is cast far from home and lives without purpose. Mufasa’s guidance soon sets him back on the right path, sending him home and inspiring him to reclaim his place in the Circle of Life.

There’s plenty to love about this rip-roaring animated adventure, but the “mane” attraction is its beautiful father-son relationship. Mufasa imparts valuable lessons about courage, duty and responsibility, so “Be Prepared” for a powerful tale of paternal love – told through a story with talking lions.

‘Fatherhood’ (2021)

This tearjerking drama is based on the memoir “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love” by Matthew Logelin. Matt (Kevin Hart) eagerly awaits the birth of his first child Maddy, but tragically, his wife Liz (Deborah Ayorinde) passes away shortly after giving birth.

Matt must now navigate the overwhelming world of single parenthood, dealing with everything from changing diapers to balancing his work and parenting life.

With the help of his close friend Jordan (Lil Rel Howery) and mother-in-law Marian (Alfre Woodard), the usually carefree Matt must mould himself into a great father for Maddy.

Hart is usually known for comedy, but his nuanced performance here reveals he has dramatic chops, too. “Fatherhood” is emotive celebration of the joys, sorrows, and unexpected triumphs of raising a child – the perfect tribute to Father’s Day this Sunday.