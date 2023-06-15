The company remains dedicated to providing customers with a trusted and convenient car buying experience through CARSOME Certified.

Buying a car can often be a daunting and time-consuming process, with waiting periods stretching for months, or even a year.

Malay Mail Online reported that a major contributing factor to the extended car waiting period in Malaysia is the global scarcity of crucial components, including microchips. This shortage has resulted in a significant backlog of new vehicle deliveries within the country.

Addressing this issue, CARSOME has emerged as a game-changer, offering faster car delivery and a hassle-free car buying experience.

CARSOME sets itself apart from traditional dealerships by providing swift delivery, often within a week, eliminating the long waiting periods that customers typically experience.

Their key advantage is the availability of all CARSOME cars in stock.

As such, customers no longer have to endure the uncertainty of long waiting periods when buying a new car; they can drive away with their chosen car promptly (depending on the financing process).

CARSOME also offers customers a convenient car buying experience by assisting with paperwork, loan approval, and providing a fixed price with no hidden fees.

Additionally, the company provides a five-day money-back guarantee and one-year warranty, providing a worry-free purchase for their customers.

According to the #CARSOMEpilihanku video released by the company, 323,869 individuals have chosen CARSOME to buy and sell their cars.

Other data shows that 16,908 customers have successfully purchased cars from CARSOME – with a remarkable 5,365 individuals recommending the company on Facebook.

These numbers bear testimony to the trust and satisfaction that customers have placed in CARSOME.

CARSOME ensures that every CARSOME Certified car undergoes a rigorous inspection and refurbishment process, ensuring that customers receive quality assured vehicles.

As added assurance, the company recently launched CARSOME Service Centers to provide convenience, quality, and value in car maintenance and services.

Whether you are a first-time car buyer or this is a second or third car purchase, the transparent and fuss-free buying process provided by CARSOME takes away the stress, allowing customers to focus on enjoying their newfound freedom on the road.

Customers can opt to collect their car at a CARSOME Experience Center or choose the convenience of home delivery. CARSOME ensures a seamless experience from start to finish.

