You can now enjoy more Points, cashback and vouchers by transacting with the app.

BonusLink, Malaysia’s leading loyalty reward programme, has introduced the BLINK App to offer you additional rewards.

The app was introduced to offer users a chance to win promotional prizes and accumulate Points from transactions made with the BonusLink card and app.

On top of that, the BLINK App now offers a ‘Scan & Pay’ feature that makes it easier for you to make payments at all BonusLink’s participating merchants like Tealive, Komugi and Daboba.

This new feature also allows you to earn more Points, instant cashback and vouchers.

In conjunction with BonusLink’s Up To 53% Cashback campaign from now till July 31, you will immediately receive RM8 cashback or up to 53% in discounts, and stand to bring home a Proton X70 when you spend a minimum of RM15 with the BLINK App.

All you have to do is ‘Scan & Pay’ with the app at participating outlets, and you will immediately receive confirmation of the RM8 cashback under the app’s My Wallet menu.

You can enjoy the RM8 cashback on your next transaction at the same outlet for more savings.

According to Berita Harian, many Malaysians prefer the BLINK App because it is easy to use, has many participating merchants and offers plenty of rewards.

Nur Diyana Azira, 28, shared that the ‘Scan & Pay’ feature on the BLINK App makes paying for groceries and at restaurants easier, saving her the trouble of having to withdraw cash at ATMs.

She said there are only easy four steps to make a payment with the ‘Scan & Pay’ feature — click on the ‘Scan & Pay’ button, place the QR code in the camera’s frame, enter the payment amount, and key in your six-digit PIN.

“I don’t like standing at the payment counter for too long and looking for money in my handbag, especially when there are many other customers in line.

“Paying with the ‘Scan & Pay’ feature makes things easier, saves time and is safer than carrying a lot of cash in your handbag, especially at the morning market,” she said.

Mohammad Fitri Mohd Noor, 27, also enjoys using the ‘Scan & Pay’ feature, as most shops, especially in the city, accept the payment method.

He said the app makes it easy for him to make payments and allows him to easily track his expenses.

“Various shops like Daboba, DirectD, Komugi, Pets Way Enterprise, Prima Setapak Food Corner and many more accept the app’s payment method,” he said.

Faris Othman, 25, uses the BLINK App because of the additional Points offered, in addition to the cashback bonus with BonusLink’s latest campaign.

“BLINK is offering 25 times BonusLink Points if you spend a minimum of RM500 per month when you use Visa to make payment either physically via the BLINK App or online at participating merchants likeShell, AmBank, Tealive, Parkson and many more,” he said.

Download the BLINK App now to receive a new user offer — choose either a RM4 Shell voucher or 200 BonusLink Points.

Head over to BonusLink’s website to find out more.

This article originally appeared on Berita Harian, with rights to be republished on Free Malaysia Today.