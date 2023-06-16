From the right fabrics to trendy accessories, here are some essential rules for combining style and comfort when the mercury soars.

Summer has barely hit the northern hemisphere, yet heatwaves have already struck many regions of the world – and Malaysia is clearly no exception.

During these increasingly frequent episodes, it’s hard to know what to wear to avoid discomfort caused by stifling heat. Here are some essential rules for combining style and comfort when the temperature climbs.

Fabric matters

Choosing the right fabrics is essential: when the mercury rises, forget fabrics that stick to the skin, leave unsightly stains, or cause sweating, like many synthetic materials do.

Reach instead for naturally breathable, absorbent or anti-odour fabrics (yes, they exist), including linen and hemp. These can be real wardrobe allies through the scorching season thanks to their thermoregulating properties, letting body heat escape throughout the day.

The icing on the cake is that these two natural and plant-based materials also absorb moisture, avoiding any discomfort linked to perspiration.

Less known for its breathable properties, cotton is also a material that can be a good choice in hot weather. Focus on its lighter variants, such as voile or muslin, which can help you face a hot spell without fear of discomfort.

Another option for braving the heat with style is a fabric known as Tencel, made with cellulose from certain trees such as eucalyptus or bamboo.

Light shades

Darker colours should be avoided in hot weather as they tend to absorb the sun’s rays and, in turn, increase the feeling of heat. It is strongly advised to wear white clothing, especially for tops, but this is not the only option.

In a 2020 study, a team of Japanese scientists exposed nine polo-shirt-clad mannequin torsos to the sun, at an estimated 30°C, to determine which clothing colours to favour in a heatwave.

White obviously came out on top, but the study showed that yellow, grey, red, and even purple were good options.

Pastel shades also appear to be a good alternative, since they do not soak up the sun’s rays and allow you to liven up your look a little more than white.

For lovers of black – and there are many of them – the day will undoubtedly feel longer (and hotter), so reduce discomfort by opting for loose and lightweight clothes.

An accessory boost

Warm weather often involves a quest for comfort. As a result, men and women tend to turn to timeless clothes, and therefore outfits that are more classic, and much less fun.

Here, accessories can be used to add a touch of originality, so load up on sunglasses, a hat (the bucket hat remains a safe and trendy bet), or a more-striking-than-usual handbag, like the raffia models popular these days.

While boosting your style, some of these accessories can even protect you from the sun – a win-win!